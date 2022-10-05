Mila Kunis reflects on 'awesome' moment she discovered she'd made Time's 100 Most Influential list

Mila Kunis gave some insight into her marriage dynamics with Ashton Kutcher on Tuesday as she discussed being named on Time’s 2022 list of 100 influential people.

The 39-year-old actress revealed during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden that she asked Ashton, 44, to take to Twitter to find out why people were talking about her, only to learn that she made the prestigious list. .

“It was weird because I didn’t know it was happening,” Mila said when she was on the list in May. ‘…I had no idea because I have no social media. … I was like, honey, can you go on Twitter and see what people are talking about. He went and looked and I was like ‘I did it’. I was like, ‘Look at me, I’m amazing.’

Mila, who was born in Ukraine and left the country when she was seven, was on the list because she and Ashton raised more than $34 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

James then showed a tweet from Ashton in which he wrote: ‘Dear Time magazine, I’m already losing every fight I have with my wife. You just had to do this, didn’t you?’

“It’s true that he loses every argument,” Mila confirmed, wearing a black pinstripe suit. “He says, ‘I’d rather be happy than right”.”

James also asked Mila how she recently started playing tennis and the host said he thought she was pretty good.

“I’m not because I shouldn’t exercise,” Mila said. ‘I am old.’

Mila said her doctor had told her tennis was good for her mind and body and suggested she start.

“I started tennis lessons for funsies in December and I did something about this knee in January,” said Mila. “If one knee hurts, the other will make up for it. So now I have two bad knees.’

James asked Mila about celebrating her daughter Wyatt’s eighth birthday over the weekend.

“She wanted a luau birthday-themed pool party,” Mila said.

Mila said her friend recently threw her daughter an escape room themed birthday party, but she put all the kids in the escape room.

“The parents could see them trying to escape,” Mila said. “I strongly recommend it.”

“Throw your kids into an escape room and you’ll realize that when an apocalypse happens, they’ll be the first to go,” Mila joked.

Mila remembered that she and James once did an escape room together and that they were terrible at it.

James congratulated Mila on her new movie Luckiest Woman Alive.

“It’s kind of about perception versus reality,” Mila said. ‘Aspects of the story are based on the writer’s life. It’s about someone putting forward a version of themselves.’

James also asked her if she was also a producer on the film and what that entailed.

“I like producing because I’m at home and can be with my kids, but I’ll say that when you’re an actor for 30 years, you think things just magically happen,” Mila said. “I want a Twinkie and it just magically appears. And then if you’re a producer, you’re such that Twinkie costs a lot more money than I thought. And so I think it puts a lot of things in perspective when it comes to the production side. I learned a lot about that.’

James then played a clip from the film.

The Oklahoma cast also opened the show by doing a skit stating that their musical show was actually called Mila Kunis. Then they sang about Mila Kunis to the tune of Oklahoma.

At the end, Mita appeared on stage dressed in a cowboy outfit atop a fake horse.

“Yeah!” said Mila.

Luckiest Girl Alive was released in select theaters on September 30 and will be available for streaming on Netflix from Friday.