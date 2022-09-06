Mila Kunis in trailer for Luckiest Girl Alive

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mila Kunis is a young woman who must solve a mystery from her past in the upcoming film Luckiest Girl Alive.

The 39-year-old stars as Ani FaNelli in the thriller based on the novel of the same name, written by Jessica Knoll, who also wrote the script.

On Tuesday, a first look at the trailer for the Netflix film was revealed.

Mystery: Mila Kunis, 39, is a young woman who must deal with a mystery from her past in the upcoming film Luckiest Girl Alive

Ani is a successful magazine editor and engaged to be married to a rich and handsome man played by Finn Wittrock, 37.

As Ani explains in the trailer, “I’m so close to a life no one thought I deserved,” and that’s a harbinger of trouble ahead.

Her seemingly perfect life begins to unravel when she meets a person from her past and old traumas come to the fore.

In the preview, we learn that when she was a student at a prestigious high school, she was known as TifAni and was involved in something dangerous.

Perfect Life: Mila stars as Ani, a successful magazine editor who is engaged to Luke, a rich and handsome man, played by Finn Wittrock, 37

Sumptuous but tasteful: The wedding bells are expected to ring for Ani, who plans to walk down the aisle in a “lavish yet tasteful ceremony”

Deserved: As Ani says in the trailer she shares, “I’m so close to life that no one thought I deserved,” and that’s a harbinger of trouble ahead

A documentary filmmaker played by Dalmar Abuzeid, 31, who is investigating the shocking incident, invites Ani to share her side of the story.

As the story progresses, Ani is faced with questions about her past, including questions about why she hasn’t been more open about the trauma, and questions about why she wasn’t silent.

It seems that the information Ani may reveal may hurt others and a former classmate makes claims against her, telling her to “don’t talk about what happened that night.”

Chance Meeting: A chance encounter with a former teacher (Scoot McNairy) opens up the story of Ani’s troubled past

Unravels: Ani’s life begins to unravel after a documentary filmmaker investigates an incident that happened at her prestigious high school where Ani was known as TifAni

Look-alikes: Chiara Aurelia, who turns 20 on September 13 and looks a lot like Mila, stars in the film as the young Ani/TifAni

“Are you seriously trying to threaten me now?” Ani asks.

Connie Britton, 55, and Jennifer Beals, 58, co-star in the thriller. Chiara Aurelia, who turns 20 on September 13 and looks a lot like Mila, stars in the film as the young Ani/TifAni.

The film was shot almost a year ago in Toronto and New York. The Luckyest Girl Alive will be available on Netflix from October 7.

Co-stars: Connie Britton, 55, co-stars in the thriller along with Jennifer Beals, Justine Lupe and Scoot McNairy