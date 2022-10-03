Mila Kunis describes how a homeless woman OVERDOSED on drugs while sitting next to her children

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mila Kunis has recalled the horrific moment when a homeless woman overdosed on drugs while sitting next to her two young children on the street in Los Angeles.

The Ukrainian-born actress, who is married to Ashton Kutcher, described the ordeal her family faced on a day out to an ice cream parlor during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to Conan O’Brien, she said: ‘We’re going to the ice cream shop, we’re getting ice cream. We sit outside as one of the first times. Okay.

“We take our masks off, we’re like, ‘Wow,’ we eat all our ice cream… My kids are six and four at the time,” she added.

“This woman who is experiencing homelessness, who is clearly dealing with mental health issues, walks down Ventura, sits down next to us and decides to overdose next to my kids and my husband and our friends,” Kunis said.

Mila Kunis has recalled the horrific moment a homeless woman overdosed on drugs while sitting next to her two young children on the street in Los Angeles

This is a development story.