Mila Kunis cuts a casual figure as she greets fans while leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live

She has been busy promoting her new movie Luckiest Girl Alive.

And Mila Kunis cut a nonchalant figure as she left Jimmy Kimmel Live in NYC Wednesday night after chatting about her latest movie on the show.

The actress, 39, kept it quiet in a bright white T-shirt that she paired with dark gray wide-leg pants.

She completed her look with comfy white sneakers as she made the effort to chat with fans and sign autographs as she left the studio.

Mila wore her shiny brunette locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for natural bronzed makeup to show off her beautiful features.

The beauty also made sure that safety was paramount as she donned a black face mask while greeting people.

The star is promoting her new film Luckiest Girl Alive about a woman whose life begins to unravel when a true crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history.

Mila recently spoke about how she handled poignant material in the film, which revolves around a New York woman whose seemingly perfect life is threatened when a crime-documentary director interviews her about a shocking incident from her teenage years.

She has to deal with her horrific past, including a school shooting and sexual assault.

Mila said, “I mean, I don’t know if I’m going to sound like a sociopath, but it wasn’t that hard.”

She continued, “I have a very healthy relationship when it comes to acting. I live and don’t breathe it when I get home. I’ve always said this – who I am and what I do are two very different things.’

Kunis’s appearance came after she opened up about health concerns in 2019 with her husband Ashton Kutcher Entertainment tonight on Monday.

She said they didn’t have time to talk about the actor’s rare form of vasculitis that he contracted three years ago because they had to focus on caring for their young children at the same time.

Mila stated, “So this happened right before COVID, so this was three years ago. I don’t think you have time to sit down and talk, you just get through it.

“You’re going to deal with whatever health problem you have, but you still have children, you still have a family, you have to live.

“And I think we’re so lucky to have each other, but as far as you sit there and talk about things incessantly, no — you have to.”

Ashton’s illness made headlines in August after the 44-year-old actor, who shares eight-year-old Wyatt and six-year-old Dimitri with Mila, appeared on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.