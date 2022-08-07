Mikkel Damsgaard set for his Brentford medical this week ahead of £16.8m move from Sampdoria

Brentford hopes to complete the signing of Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard this week.

The 22-year-old is due to undergo a medical check-up pending a £11.8m move with £5m in add-ons.

The Dane could make his debut when Brentford hosts Manchester United next week.

Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard will undergo his medical examination in Brentford this week

Manager Thomas Frank could deliver Damsgaard his debut against Man United next Saturday

The Bees’ move to Damsgaard was held up earlier this week amid talks over a clause to cut his salary if the club were relegated.

Brentford finished 13th in the Premier League last season and started this season with a 2-2 draw against Leicester.

Two goals in the second half from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva gave the Bees a point after Thomas Frank’s side went down 2-0 shortly after the break.

Ex-Bees playmaker Christian Eriksen returns to Brentford next weekend with Man United

Damsgaard is likely to be a workable replacement for playmaker Christian Eriksen, who turned down Brentford in favor of Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United after his six-month spell at the club last campaign.

Eriksen is set for a swift return to the Brentford Community Stadium next Saturday when United travel to London to face the Bees.

Ten Hag had a disappointing start to life at Old Trafford when the Red Devils lost 2-1 to Brighton at home on Sunday.