Mikel Arteta warns his Arsenal players not to get ‘carried away’ after thumping Chelsea 4-0

Mikel Arteta has told his Arsenal players to keep their feet on the ground after finishing their US pre-season tour with a 4-0 win over Chelsea.

£45m arrival Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring in Florida before Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga all found the net as The Gunners dominated against their London rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s squad had a flawless preseason so far, winning all five of their friendlies and a comprehensive win over the Blues was their most impressive achievement to date.

Nevertheless, Arteta wanted to temper expectations with just two weeks left before the start of the Premier League season.

“There were a lot of positives in the way we played, but it was a friendly game,” said the Spaniard. ‘It was a test. There are still many things we need to do better, so don’t get carried away.’

It was Oleksandr Zinchenko’s first appearance in Arsenal colors after his £30million move from Manchester City last week.

The Ukrainian put on an encouraging display at left-back before being withdrawn at halftime and echoed Arteta’s sentiments after the game.

“Beating Chelsea 4-0 is a great result, but this is a friendly and it will be very different in the Premier League,” he said.

Arsenal finished five points behind the Blues in the English top flight last season, so we’re hoping to bridge that gap after a promising summer of spending.

In addition to Jesus and Zinchenko, midfielder Fabio Vieira comes over from Porto for £34 million, but has yet to appear due to injury.

The Gunners have one friendly match left to play, against Sevilla in the Emirates Cup on Saturday, before kicking off their Premier League campaign with a trip to Crystal Palace on August 5.