Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal’s summer transfer business is NOT finished

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal’s summer transfer activities are not yet finalized as they prepare to kick-start the new season at Crystal Palace on Friday night.

Arsenal have already added five new signings – worth more than £100 million – including Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arteta has also sent a number of players for the 2022/2023 season, including goalkeeper Bernd Leno who joined Fulham this week.

But ahead of Friday’s trip to Selhurst Park, Arteta said, “We’re very active, as you can see with incoming and outgoing goods.

“Everything is still open, it’s been a long time, a lot has happened, it’s unbelievable how much business the clubs have done in the Premier League and it shows how competitive it is and this season won’t stop.

“Players will feel the need to leave, others will have to move and everything is still open.”

Arsenal have long been keen on Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, while several other fringe players appear to be on their way out.

“It’s always been my team,” Arteta said. “It is true that we have clearly shortened the squad and changed the squad a lot, especially in the last two windows, and you feel that the players we have now are more specific and better for the way we want to play.”

A few face late fitness tests ahead of Friday’s opener against Palace.

Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney and new kid Fabio Vieira are all struggling with injuries.

“Three out of four are going to train this afternoon,” Arteta revealed.

‘If all goes well, they will be available for selection and in the selection’

Arteta would not specify which of the four will miss, although it is clear that Smith Rowe is still not fit.

Arsenal are looking to start this season better than last, when they lost their first three games. That miserable run started with a defeat to Brentford.

“It’s different (this year),” Arteta said. “Obviously everything that happened before that game was pretty strange and unique.

“The preparation, the pre-season we had, it was a different context.” Arsenal lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to Covid before that match.

We’re really looking forward to it, we’re really looking forward to the new season, we’re going to try to get it off to the best possible start.’