Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal used being kicked off top spot as motivation for win over Brentford

Mikel Arteta revealed Arsenal are determined to prove their title credentials and were fired up at Brentford by losing top spot 24 hours earlier.

Wins at Manchester City and Tottenham saw Arsenal drop to third, but they responded emphatically with a convincing win at Brentford to regain pole position.

Arteta is now not shying away from talk of Arsenal being among the teams fighting to win the league.

Mikel Arteta is not shy about Arsenal’s title hopes after moving back to the top of the Premier League

He said: ‘You can ask me every day. Today we are at the top of the league, I am so happy. ‘Yesterday [Saturday] I was so annoyed because we lost it and we used it to want to get back there and show that we want to be there.

‘That’s what we want to do – push to be the best we can be. That is the goal. The table will not normally be after 38 games.’

Arsenal’s humiliation at Brentford on the opening day of last season was clearly still fresh in the minds of their players and supporters as they got their revenge thanks to goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira on his full Premier League debut.

Defender Gabriel (right) used social media to bounce back at Brentford after last year’s humiliation

Defender Gabriel was quick to take to social media after the game to take a dig at Ivan Toney by repeating his ‘good kick with the lads’ tweet after Brentford’s win over a year ago. Arsenal fans also jeered new England boy Toney as they watched their side cruise to victory.

Arteta said: ‘A lot of people described last season here as a bad day, an embarrassing day, I saw it as a good character day. You want to become a different team, you have to learn from those moments and you have to go through those moments, and then there are days like today when everyone is really happy in the dressing room with the way we played. We enjoy our football and this is another step.’

Thomas Frank, meanwhile, re-committed to Brentford after being linked with the job at Leicester, where Brendan Rodgers is under increasing scrutiny, and has also previously been mentioned as a potential successor to Graham Potter at Brighton. He said: ‘Very simple answer. I’m here in Brentford, very happy.’

‘I can’t speak for the players but I read very little, these rumours, I’ve been told to pay a bit of attention to it if you get questions and of course it’s nice to be associated with it because it is something we have done here and done well. It’s positive.’