Mikel Arteta praises Stan and Josh Kroenke after talks about getting Arsenal back in the top four

It turns out this is one of the less important conversations of Mikel Arteta’s week.

The Arsenal manager pauses to talk on the edge of a lagoon that runs through the surreal sprawl of Universal Studios. His more urgent assignments have been behind closed doors.

In recent days, Arteta has completed the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko. Technical Director Edu arrived in Orlando as they plan more and more. Stan and Josh Kroenke were also briefly in town.

The owners have invested heavily to correct last season’s mistakes when Arsenal threw away Champions League football. And they met the manager at a pivotal point in his tenure.

Mikel Arteta has been busy this summer negotiating Arsenal’s incoming and outgoing players

“I’m really impressed,” says Arteta. “They were here for two days, we had a lot of time to sit down very relaxed: talking about football, the sport in general.

“The vision they have, the involvement and understanding of the sport in general is fascinating.

“I can tell you, I’ve never seen ownership at that level so engaged, close and committed to get this club where we want to go.”

It’s a bold claim when you consider that Arteta has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

And if you scroll through recent history. After all, it has been just over a year since simmering property unrest turned into furious protests and thousands of supporters gathered outside the Emirates to demand regime change.

The club’s doomed bid to join the European Super League was just the spark that turned the sky red from the smoke in north London.

“I think we could have had an idea of ​​what they were before,” says Arteta.

“I think it’s completely changed, I think that’s been proven by facts and actions. Also their presence here. Something must be here and something must be here as they were. I guarantee you: they are fully engaged, committed and looking forward to taking this club to the top.”

Oleksandr Zinchenko, center, is one of many new additions signed by Arteta and Edu (left)

This is about more than loving his bosses.

Arteta is right, the proof is there. Three years ago, the Kroenke family was hounded when they attended an Arsenal friendly match in Denver. There wasn’t such a vitriol this week, when they saw Arsenal play against Orlando City.

Instead, their box was a magnet for supporters and cameras dizzy to catch a glimpse of Zinchenko. His arrival of £32 million brought Arsenal’s summer spending to around £120 million. As it stands, the north London club has earned more than any other Premier League team for the second year in a row.

Few things satiate grumbling supporters like pound notes. But how long can Arteta hope for such generous checks?

“If you look at how other teams have done and where we have been, there’s a transition point where that smile has to change at some point.”

Arteta draws the upward curve of a graph with his hand.

“We are not spending the money, we have made big investments, but investments for the future with enormous talent and a lot of achievements,” adds the manager.

“We may have to do something in the future to have a crew that can be sustainably financed itself. That’s the goal.’

This summer Arsenal have already added five new faces: Zinchenko, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos.

They moved quickly and more reinforcements could follow.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner is one of five new faces at the Emirates as Arsenal look to strengthen

‘I am very happy,’ says Arteta. “For what we were planning and where we are now, we’re pretty far (out).

He adds: “Everything is going really well and now it’s about completing what we wanted to do. It’s clear we have a big squad and some players have to leave and we’re trying to get that balance right.”

A notable feature of Arsenal’s transfer business is Arteta’s personal appeal. It must be satisfying to hear that players want to play for him – and believe in his project.

“I’m very happy because they really want to do it because they feel it,” says Arteta, who has relentlessly tried to rid the dressing room of toxic influences.

“Now we have players who feel this way of playing, this way of being, feeling this way of acting and everything is natural. I think that’s very powerful and we weren’t there a few years ago.’

The next step? Paying off that renovation with results on the field. Last season’s near miss was doubly painful – Arsenal not only gave up a top four place, they also opened the door for rivals Tottenham.

“It was really tough,” says Arteta. “But I know where we were, what we have and now where we want to be.”

Only after a forensic comb through everything that went wrong.

Arteta is prepared for a tough season and he hopes stars like Martin Odegaard (above) shine

“First of all, it’s more than a mistake,” adds the manager. ‘To understand why it happened – what is your responsibility? What else can you do? And then get facts. Or where we were realistic, sustainable, why we did it and what we didn’t achieve, what we could have achieved in the end. And move on. There’s no time for regrets.’

So what did he discover?

“I can’t tell you that,” Arteta smiles. ‘It was very clear though, I assure you!’

In less than two weeks, his side can begin to show what lessons have been learned. The new faces will help. “(Those) with the right winning mentality, players who’ve already done it who can now inspire others and push the boat much faster.”

The only problem? Arteta knows that the Champions League race is as open as ever.

“It’s not about the top four, it’s about the top eight or nine now,” he says. “You think you’re doing a lot of things, you look next door and the quality and squads these guys have is unbelievable. So we know where we are.’