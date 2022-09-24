Mikel Arteta ‘plans stunning £103m DOUBLE RAID on Juventus for Dusan Vlahovic and Fabio Miretti’

Mikel Arteta is reportedly plotting a raid on Italian giants Juventus for two of their most prized players in a double deal worth around £103m (€115m).

The Spanish manager is believed to be interested in a move for both Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old midfielder Fabio Miretti, in a sure-fire bank-busting move that would see Arsenal sign two of Italian football’s brightest young stars.

Serbian striker Vlahovic was the subject of strong interest from the Gunners in the January window but opted to join Juve from Fiorentina instead, and now Calciomercatoweb report that Arteta’s side have rekindled their interest.

Arsenal interested in Dusan Vlahovic (back right) and Fabio Miretti (third right, front row)

The 22-year-old joined The Old Lady last winter for around £73.4m and made an immediate impact at the Serie A titans with seven goals and one assist in his first 15 league games.

Vlahovic has so far this season four league goals from eight outings

But despite a similar ratio of four goals in eight this term, Massimiliano Allegri is believed to be failing to get the most out of the forward, among other pressing concerns at the Turin club.

The Serbian’s name was used in the same sentences as Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe at times last season, and he has incredible talent at such a young age.

Of course, Arsenal have already spent heavily on a new striker, signing Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City over the summer to good effect, but Arteta is believed to want to strengthen his attacking options with only Eddie Nketiah in reserve.

Where the Gunners are left somewhat thinner in the pack is in midfield, with Granit Xhaka rarely more than a few cards away from sending off, Thomas Partey becoming increasingly injury-prone and Albert Sambi Lokonga struggling to cement his place in the Spaniard’s line-up. -up.

Miretti has broken into Juve’s first team under Massimiliano Allegri this season

Miretti is believed to be one of the few positives from Allegri’s substandard start to the campaign, with just two wins from the first seven and a shock 1-0 loss to Monza last time out.

The midfielder started forcing himself into action towards the back end of last season before breaking through properly this term, already making nine appearances for the team, including more than 100 minutes in the Champions League.

Miretti may only be young and fairly inexperienced, but the Spanish manager has so far in his fledgling managerial career shown a willingness to put his faith in youth – most recently highlighted by the introduction of 15-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.

While Juve will of course be hoping the two players see out their contracts, which both run until 2026, an eye-watering bid of around £103m could be too much for them to turn down.