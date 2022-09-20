Mikel Arteta once SHOVED No. 2 keeper Matt Turner in training for reacting to giving the ball away

The former MLS Goalkeeper of the Year signed for Arsenal in June for $10 million

Latest Arsenal signing Matt Turner has shed light on how a tough start to life at Arsenal launched him into the Premier League for real.

The Gunners’ current deputy and USMNT goalkeeper explained how Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta scolded him for showing a negative reaction to a mistake in a passing drill during training.

“We played a little possession game and it was really, really close,” Turner said while on USMNT duty. via MLS.

Matt Turner made his debut for Arsenal against FC Zurich in the Europa League two weeks ago

‘I tried to make a pass and I gave the ball away. I got visually frustrated and upset and he just came up to me and pushed me.

“He was basically like, “I don’t want to see that. I don’t like to see that reaction. I want to see you pick yourself up and carry on.”

– I think that really set the tone for my mentality at the club and just to keep going no matter what. If you fail, that’s okay.

Turner was encouraged by Arteta to show positivity and vent frustration during a session

“What matters is how you react and not about the failure itself. It was a really nice moment.’

That moment, along with the standards of the Arsenal manager, has given Turner the confidence to continually improve since arriving in north London.

“My game has come a long way since I started at Arsenal,” Turner said. ‘Just the speed and intensity of everything, every single day.

The current Arsenal manager has the Gunners at the top of the Premier League after 7 games

‘Michael [Arteta] doesn’t accept anything but full throttle for training, so you have to bring that every single day, otherwise you’ll be found out pretty quickly out there on the field.

‘For me, it’s the consistency that I have to bring every day in training, to be ready for moments when I want to be able to come to play and in general just the speed, the technical execution of things, making saves against world class players every day in training, sometimes they are spotted by world class players in training. But all the while learning’.

Turner made his debut for Arsenal earlier this month in the Gunners’ 2-1 win over FC Zurich in the Europa League.

Turner has earned 18 caps in goal for the United States. and he is the winner of the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2021

“Playing in the Europa League was a good box to tick and I felt after the first five minutes I had kind of settled into the game and I felt really, really good about how I did,” said Turner.

‘[Now I’ll] Keep moving forward and focus on these two games and from there we have 13 games between the end of this break and the World Cup. Busy times ahead.’

The 28-year-old completed a move to the Gunners in June after a $10 million transfer fee was agreed between the Premier League giants and MLS side New England Revolution.