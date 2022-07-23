Mikel Arteta leads tributes after Gunners superfan Maria Petri passes away at the age of 82 

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of ‘legendary’ Arsenal supporter Maria Petri, who has passed away aged 82.

Petri started following the Gunners in 1950 and has been a fixture in Highbury and the Emirates ever since.

She was also an avid supporter of the Arsenal Ladies side from their inception in 1987.

Arsenal superfan Maria Petri has died aged 82

In a statement from the club, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “We are all very sorry to hear the news.

“She was an integral part of our support and our community. The way she conveyed Arsenal values ​​and the feeling of this football club was something I’ve never seen before.

“She was everywhere, every week and she will be missed. Big time.’

Mikel Arteta said Petri ‘transmitted Arsenal values’ and was ‘integral’ for the club

Petri was a school teacher before retiring and was known for her vocal voice at competitions. Speak with DAZN earlier this year she said, “I am now an 82-year-old orphan. Because I don’t have a nuclear family, I see Arsenal as my family.’

The sentiment was echoed in the club’s statement, which greeted its “legendary support” and said her absence “will really leave a void on match days at Emirates Stadium, Meadow Park and away games wherever we play”.

Arsenal legend Alex Scott also shared a remembrance message by tweeting: “Arsenal through and through… Thank you for the love, passion, songs and support for us from the very beginning. We will never forget you Maria, we love you.’