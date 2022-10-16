Mikel Arteta claims there has been ‘no time’ to prepare for Arsenal’s game against Leeds United

<!–

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says ‘there is no time’ to prepare for their match against Leeds United after their Europa League efforts on Thursday.

The Gunners took three wins out of three in the Europa League with a win over Norway’s Bodo/Glimt on Thursday evening, and travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday in hopes of remaining at the top of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta’s men faced the unenviable task of flying back to London from Norway on Friday, before heading to Leeds the following day. The Spaniard complained about the lack of preparation his team may have after playing on Thursday night.

“There’s no time,” Arteta said. ‘We give them ideas, some videos, put them to work, fix them well and that’s it, not much.

“We have to travel there, back to London and back to Leeds. Saturday we have an activation session, but a training? It’s impossible.’

Leeds under Jesse Marsch are unbeaten at home this season and are in 14th place in the Premier League. But despite their lackluster position in the rankings, Arteta is adamant that his side will struggle at Elland Road, wary that they will have to be at their best to get a result against the hosts.

They’ll be happy to take three points against Jesse Marsch’s side to stay at the top of the table

“A very good team when there is room to attack. What Jesse (Marsch) has done there in the time he has been there is really impressive.

It’s going to be a struggle mentally and physically. We know how intense it will be, the audience they have, it’s going to be a challenge and we’re going to have to be at our best to win there.”

A win for Arsenal would keep them at the top of the Premier League, while a win for Leeds would take them to the top half of the league table.

Gabriel Jesus remains a doubt for the Gunners after taking a knock in last week’s win against Liverpool, with no timetable for a return for Oleksandr Zinchenko.