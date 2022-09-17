Mikel Arteta calls for his side to be equipped ‘physically’ and ‘in the head’ for Brentford clash

Mikel Arteta believes his Arsenal players must be ‘physically equipped’ to be competitive in the Premier League.

After their brilliant start to five wins from six games, Arsenal are returning to the top of the league table when they win against in-form Brentford on Sunday.

“You have to be physically equipped in this competition,” said Arteta. “You also need to be well rested in your head because if you have to be physically, you might not read the situation and be late. It’s a balance you need.’

Mikel Arteta believes his side needs to prepare physically and mentally for the Brentford showdown

Arsenal will be wary of Brentford striker Ivan Toney, Arteta admits. “I’ve seen a lot of Brentford’s games and when he goes out to protect a defender he can hold the ball and make you feel it.

“I will prepare my players, so when that ball comes, you have to be ready. You have to win the duels.’

With the additional physical requirements needed to compete in the Premier League, as well as the increasingly crowded roster ahead of the World Cup, the issue of player welfare is once again an important consideration for Arteta, who regrets the clubs were unable to to have more input.

“There have been so many changes in the well-being of players,” he said. “These are the rules, we play by the rules we’ve been given.

Thomas Frank believes Arsenal are the best performing team in the Premier League

“We have even more people making decisions and no one has asked if we like playing the World Cup in the middle of the season. I’m sure I won’t be asked if that’s a good thing or not.’

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey remain in doubt for Arsenal today, with calf and thigh injuries respectively, with Emile Smith Rowe out.

Sergi Canos and Kristoffer Ajer are available for Brentford, but Christian Norgaard is out.