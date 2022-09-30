Mikel Arteta backs his Arsenal stars to put last season’s North London hammering right

The two sides meet again on Saturday and are both in the top three

Mikel Arteta is confident his side will have learned the lessons from the defeat

Mikel Arteta is convinced Arsenal have learned lessons from last season’s damaging derby defeat at Tottenham, which led to their late collapse in the top-four race.

The Gunners toured North London in May, knowing the win would have secured their return to the Champions League.

But Arteta’s side imploded, losing 3-0 after Rob Holding was sent off in the first half to send Spurs back into the top four.

Mikel Arteta has backed his Arsenal stars to rectify May’s North London Derby defeat

The Gunners boss has enjoyed a stunning start to the season with Arsenal at the top of the league

The two sides meet on Saturday in the Emirates in what promises to be another highly charged clash. But Arteta believes that his side will not make the same mistakes again.

“It’s a different context,” he said.

“We went into that game with a lot of different circumstances, in terms of players we had available, not available, what happened during the game.

The Gunners suffered their only loss of the season in a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United

“You take the lessons, you learn from them and you move on, that’s it.”

When asked if Arsenal had followed those lessons, the Spaniard replied: ‘Yes.’

Arsenal have had a great start to the season, despite the lingering pain of that night.

Arteta (right) gets the chance to get one on his Spurs counterpart Antonio Conte (left)

Arsenal imploded during last season’s 3-0 defeat to Spurs, leading to a scorching string of results

Every defeat leaves a scar. It was a big learning point and hopefully the experience has made us better as a team,” said Arteta.

“If you want to play in the Champions League, you have to be able to endure moments when the pressure is high.

“We didn’t do it that day, from our side and from the decisions made in that game.”