Mikel Arteta backs Aaron Ramsdale to be England’s No 1 at the World Cup ahead of Jordan Pickford.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes Aaron Ramsdale is ready to be England’s first-choice goalkeeper at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Jordan Pickford has made the position his own under Gareth Southgate over the past four years after starring at the 2018 World Cup, but he has been ruled out of England’s upcoming internationals against Italy and Germany with a thigh problem.

Ramsdale is in line to deputize for him in those games and Arteta believes the 24-year-old’s performances over the past 12 months at club level have boosted his confidence, making him a worthy candidate to take over the gloves from Pickford at WC.

‘I think Aaron is really confident anyway! It would be a good reward for him for what he has done,’ Arteta said ahead of his side’s trip to Brentford on Sunday.

‘I hope he is [picked for the World Cup]. I think it would be great for us and Aaron. He showed last year what he is capable of. We will watch and wait for that decision.’

Ramsdale started last season as Arsenal’s second-choice shot stopper behind Bernd Leno in the pecking order, but quickly moved ahead of the German in the pecking order, going on to keep 12 clean sheets in 34 league games for the Gunners in 2021-22.

He has also started the current campaign strongly with two clean sheets in six games to date and was particularly impressive in Arsenal’s 2-1 comeback win against Fulham in August.

However, Pickford has been in fine form himself and managed to keep Liverpool at bay in the Merseyside derby to earn his side a point earlier this month.

The Everton goalkeeper also has experience on his side having won 45 caps for England, while Ramsdale has represented his country on just three occasions.

The most recent of those came in England’s shock 4-0 defeat by Hungary in the Nations League in June, but Ramsdale looks set to get the chance to put that night behind him in the next international break.