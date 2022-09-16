WhatsNew2Day
Mikel Arteta admits 'frustrating' concerns over Emile Smith Rowe's fitness record at Arsenal

Sports
By Merry
‘We need him at his best because he is such an important player for us’: Mikel Arteta admits he is ‘frustratingly’ concerned about Emile Smith Rowe’s fitness record at Arsenal as the midfielder continues to be plagued by injuries in the run-up to the World Cup

By Dan Matthews For The Daily Mail

Published: 23:10, September 16, 2022 | Updated: 00:46, September 17, 2022

Mikel Arteta admits he is concerned about Emile Smith Rowe’s fitness issues.

The 22-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries and illness in recent months, is sidelined with pain in his groin. There have been suggestions for surgery.

With time running out until the World Cup, Arteta said: “It’s very frustrating. He is a boy who likes to play. It’s the most important thing in his life. And if he’s not able to do that, especially after the string of matches and appearances he had with us the year before, it’s just hard.

Mikel Arteta has expressed concern about Emile Smith Rowe's history of injuries and absences
“When he tried to train, he didn’t feel 100 percent fit or pain-free. This is the biggest concern and we need to find a solution.

“It’s an ongoing problem. He had some discomfort in the groin and has had no continuity this season.

“We’re trying to help him. We need him at his best because he is such an important player for us.”

Mikel Arteta said Ben White is fit to play Brentford despite being left out of England squad
Ben White was also left out of Gareth Southgate’s final roster for the World Cup. Arteta insisted that White be rejected on roster grounds only for Nations League matches with Italy and Germany.

“He’s fit,” said Arteta ahead of Sunday’s trip to Brentford.

“I think Ben gives a lot of reasons for being selected.”

