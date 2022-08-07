Mike Tyson slams ‘unauthorized’ new Hulu series about his life & insists ‘someone should get FIRED’

One of the simple rules of life should be never to get mad at a former heavyweight world champion, especially Mike Tyson. And yet here we are.

Iron Mike is at war with streaming service Hulu, which has reportedly made a series about his life without his consent, nor without offering him compensation.

On Friday night, and again on Saturday, Tyson took to social media and began verbally stripping Hulu, accusing them of creating a “slave master takeover story” of his life.

Tyson’s first post on the matter came via Instagram, thanking his friend and UFC president Dana White for refusing to be involved in Mike.

“Hulu desperately tried to pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master taking over the story of my life,” he explained.

“He turned it down because he honors friendship and treats people with dignity.

“I’ll never forget what he did for me, just as I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

Mike Tyson has slammed a new Hulu series about his life, with Trevante Rhodes playing him

Tyson Says He Didn’t Authorize The Movie And Won’t Get A Penny From The Revenue

Tyson took to social media against the streaming service, claiming they ‘lied’

The Hulu series revolves around Tyson’s (right) life, both inside and outside the boxing ring

Tyson followed it up with a series of posts on both Twitter and Instagram, with one post referring to a biblical battle.

“Hulu stole my story. They are Goliath and I am David. Heads will roll for this.

“Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022.

“They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu managers, I’m just a ****r to sell on the auction block.”

Iron Mike and Dana White are known for being good friends and have appeared on podcasts together

Tyson posted to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, claiming that Hulu “posed” his life story and didn’t offer to pay him before making up the racist analogy with an “auction blocker”

Iron Mike celebrates with all three belts after beating Larry Holmes in Atlantic City in 1988

Tyson echoed the point via Twitter, adding, “Hey @hulu, I’m not a ****r you can sell on the auction block.

‘Hulu’s model of stealing life rights from celebrities is wildly greedy #headswillroll.’

Mauricio Sulaiman, the current president of the WBC, and son of former WBC president Jose – who Tyson once said was “like a father” to him – accused Hulu of “misleading” the World Boxing Council.

Sulaiman tweeted; “One fighter who was like a son to my father is Mike Tyson. I just spoke to him. I’m so upset to hear his upcoming series was [sic] produced without his involvement and permission @theWBCBoxing was tricked by @Hulu and we supplied belts for production Mike Tyson Is a legend RESPECT.’

The poster for the Hulu series titled ‘Mike’, which is expected to be released on August 25

The series chronicles Tyson’s life inside and outside the ring, including several controversies

Tyson answered Sulaiman and said, ‘Someone needs to be fired at Hulu. Producers lied to my friends and said I supported the unauthorized series about my life.”

The trailer for Mike was released in July, with the set-to-be-released eight-part series described as “an unauthorized and unsupervised look at the life of Mike Tyson.”

The creators of the series were also responsible for the biopic about former American figure skater Tonya Harding, with the eponymous name I, Tonya.

Hulu has yet to publicly respond to Tyson’s statements.