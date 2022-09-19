Mike Tyson reveals he is suffering from Sciatica, a nerve-impacting condition

Mike Tyson has revealed he suffers from a rare health condition called Sciatica after pictures emerged showing the former heavyweight champion of the world in a wheelchair.

Concerns for Tyson’s health were heightened last month when pictures from an airport showed him wheelchair-bound while also holding a walking stick.

However, Tyson tried to clear up speculation surrounding his health in an interview with Newsmax TV this month.

‘I have sciatica every now and then, it flares up. When it flares up, I can’t even talk! Thank God that’s the only health problem I have. I’m great now, he said.

‘Everyone in my house is truly blessed and we are all very grateful for everything we have.’

The condition affects nerve endings in the body, with Tyson appearing to suffer from complications related to his back.

Photographs emerged of the legendary heavyweight in a wheelchair at an airport this month

Fears grew over the boxer’s general health as many feared his general well-being had deteriorated

Iron Mike, as he was known, was forced to retire from the ring in 2005 due to back problems.

There have long been concerns about Tyson’s health with the American known to have lived life to the fullest throughout his 56 years.

Drug problems, combined with his never-say-die attitude in the ring that saw him go toe-to-toe with some of the most notable heavyweights of his era, have left many fearing for the long-term health of boxing at large.

Tyson has tried to clarify his condition by saying it only leaves him unable to walk and talk occasionally

Tyson himself inferred on his own Hotboxin’ podcast that he didn’t think he had long to live.

“Of course we’re all going to die one day. Then, when I look in the mirror, I see the little spots on my face,” he said.

“I’m like, ‘Wow. That means my due date is coming up, really soon.”

Sciatica is where the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back to the feet, is irritated or compressed. It usually gets better in 4 to 6 weeks, but may last longer.

The legendary heavyweight is one of the most iconic fighters of all time, but since retirement has often come across as a troubled character