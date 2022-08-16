Mike Tyson is pictured in a wheelchair at Miami Airport, raising new fears for his health

<!–

He recently shocked fans by claiming that his “due date” is “coming very soon” – and Mike Tyson’s appearance in a wheelchair will do little to allay the fears of those who are concerned about him.

Tyson, 56, posed for selfies with fans and was driven through the terminal at Miami International Airport on Tuesday.

The iconic heavyweight boxer is suffering from a ‘sciatica flare-up’, a lower back medical condition that is said to be an ‘old problem’. Last month he was pictured with a cane, although now it appears he needs more help with his mobility when travelling.

He has previously revealed that back pain forced him to quit boxing – and a serious flare-up in 2020 left him in tears and bedridden for two weeks.

But an insider close to Tyson assured fans talking to TMZ: “It’s just an occupational hazard for an athlete like Mike.”

More recently, Iron Mike has spoken morbidly about how he expects his death to come “very soon,” while speaking with a trauma and addiction therapist.

“Of course we’re all going to die one day,” Tyson said.

“Then, when I look in the mirror, I see those little specks on my face, I say, ‘Wow. That means my expiration date is approaching, very soon.'”

In recent weeks, Tyson has taken over the streaming service Hulu, which has reportedly made a series about his life without his consent, nor without offering him a bit of compensation.

Through social media, Tyson began verbally stripping Hulu, accusing them of creating a “slave master takeover story” of his life.

Tyson’s first post on the matter came via Instagram, thanking his friend and UFC president Dana White for refusing to be involved in Mike.

“Hulu desperately tried to pay my brother Dana White millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master taking over the story of my life,” he explained.

“He turned it down because he honors friendship and treats people with dignity.

Iron Mike celebrates with all three titles after beating Larry Holmes in Atlantic City in 1988

Tyson recently hit a new Hulu series about his life, with Trevante Rhodes playing him

“I’ll never forget what he did for me, just as I’ll never forget what Hulu stole from me.”

Tyson had his first professional fight in 1985, beating Hector Mercedes at the age of 18.

“Iron Mike” quickly gained a reputation for his ferocious and intimidating style and was the first heavyweight boxer to win the WBA, WBC and IBF titles simultaneously, as well as the only heavyweight fighter to unite them consecutively.

He spent three years in prison for the July 1991 rape of teenage Desiree Washington and declared himself bankrupt in 2003 — despite earning more than $30 million for several of his fights and $300 million during his career.