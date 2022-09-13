Mike Tindall shares poignant tribute to the Queen online

Mike Tindall paid a moving tribute to the Queen last night, sharing an illustration of a corgi crying next to a crown.

Throughout her historic reign that spanned decades, a constant in the Queen’s life has always been her unwavering love for her Corgis, so much so that the pets have become a symbol of British royalty around the world.

And the husband of Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s 43-year-old daughter, posted the photo yesterday showing the Queen’s beloved dog breed as the UK, Australia and the world mourn the monarch’s passing.

The photo was drawn by artist Danielle Davis, who shared the artwork on her Instagram page @danielled.artdays ago.

The former England rugby pro, who met the Queen’s granddaughter in a Sydney bar in 2003, previously said he found the monarch “incredible” and that people thought she was “invincible”.

His post came after his wife Zara joined her mother Anne to look at floral arrangements in Balmoral following the Queen’s death at the estate on Thursday. It is unknown if Mike joined the family on the estate.

In May he said: ‘I think the Queen is an incredible lady… I think people sometimes think she’s invincible, but you have to remember that at the end of the day she’s a 96-year-old.

“She’s incredible at what she’s done in her life and I can’t wait to celebrate.”

That same month, he paid tribute to the monarch as she celebrated her 70th birthday on the throne.

He posted a photo of the Queen in each decade of her reign, from 1952 to 2022, with the caption, “What a lady.”

And he previously admitted that he continued to get “nervous” in front of the Queen, although he said he had become “more comfortable” over the years.

“I got sweaty hands when I first met the Queen,” he said on his rugby podcast The Good, the Bad, and the Rugby, which he co-hosts with former teammate James Haskell and TV presenter Alex Payne.

“I think everyone would. She’s such a legend of a lady that I still get nervous when I see her. I’m much more comfortable now, but it’s been a journey,” he added.

Mike and Zara married in 2011, three months after Zara’s cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey.

The pair, who work no royals and have no titles, keep a relatively low profile despite their status as professional sportspeople at the top of their relative field.

20th in line to the throne, Mike met in 2003 in a Sydney bar, Mike was in Australia for the Rugby World Cup while Zara took a gap year.

The fly-half was ‘drowning his sorrows’ after being dropped from the England squad in the Manly Wharf bar when the pair were introduced to each other by Prince Harry.

In the nearly two decades since, the couple has married and welcomed three children, all while building their success as a brand.

The couple, who live together on Princess Anne’s Gatecombe Estate in Gloucestershire, welcomed their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall, in March 2021. He is the brother of Mia, eight, and Lena, four.