Mike Tindall shares a moving video of the Queen’s piper playing a final lament

Zara Tindall’s husband Mike reflected on one of the most poignant moments of the Queen’s funeral in an Instagram post shared last night.

The former England rugby ace, 43, supported his wife for the moving service at Westminster Abbey before they were joined by their daughter Mia for the Committal Service at Windsor Castle.

After the state funeral, Mike posted a short video of the sovereign’s pipes playing the final dirge as the Queen’s coffin was lowered into the vault at St. George’s Chapel.

Pipe Major Burns had earlier closed the Westminster Abbey ceremony with a rendition of the traditional dirge, Sleep, Dearie, Sleep

Members of the Royal Family, from front left, Arthur Chatto, Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn

Sir. Tindall has supported his wife as she mourned the loss of her grandmother, joining her at events including the vigil at Westminster Hall and the service following the procession to the Palace of Westminster last week.

After the Queen’s death, Mike paid tribute with a moving drawing of a crying corgi with its head lowered over a crown.

He has also played an important role in supporting other members of the royal family.

Yesterday he was captured putting a reassuring hand on James, Viscount Severn, 14, outside Westminster Abbey.

The royal family have released two poignant photo tributes to the Queen as they begin another week of mourning after a state funeral full of emotion, ceremony and symbolism that wowed and moved the world before King Charles III personally laid his mother to rest in a private funeral last night .

Her Majesty’s long journey to her final resting place began at Balmoral on the day of her death, September 8, and ended last night with her private funeral alongside Prince Philip, with the new king spreading earth on his mother’s coffin at 7.30pm.

And as she was laid to rest, the royals released a tribute titled: ‘In memory of Her Majesty The Queen’ and shared a never-before-seen image of the late monarch walking through the moors of her beloved Scotland and a smiling photo of her with her parents, sister and husband at Buckingham Palace.

The touching post, broadcast via the royal family’s social media accounts, also touched on King Charles III’s first address to the nation as monarch, in which he quoted Shakespeare’s immortal play Hamlet – ‘May flights of Angels sing you to thy rest.’

Queen Elizabeth II today rests in peace for eternity in the Royal Vault under St George’s Chapel with her husband, father, mother and sister.

She is the 12th British monarch to be buried in Windsor and has chosen to be with her family following the “Us Four” principle pursued by her father George VI.

He repeatedly told his daughter that after her brother’s abdication, a happy and united royal family was the most important thing in life after the duties of a monarch.

It came after a highly symbolic and moving public moment in which the Queen’s crown, orb and scepter were removed from her coffin so she could enter her grave under St George’s Chapel Windsor ‘as a simple Christian soul’.

Mike Tindall stands with James, Viscount Severn, 14, and Lady Louise Windsor, 18, ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

Details of yesterday’s private ceremony were kept secret even from most royal aides, with the congregation limited to senior royals only.

It is not known if it was just the king and his siblings, or if it included grandchildren such as Prince William and Prince Harry.

has been the template for family life for the Queen during her own reign. She belonged to a happy, united family, both before and after the shock of the abdication, and family has been the most important thing to her after her duty as monarch.

Her son decreed on September 9, the day after the queen’s death after her 70-year reign, that a period of mourning would be observed until seven days after the funeral – ending next Tuesday.

It means the royals will not make any official arrangements before then with Harry and Meghan expected to fly to the US as soon as possible to be reunited with their children.

Her Majesty was carried by eight soldiers of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, who raised and lowered the Queen’s 500lb lead-lined coffin no less than 10 times on its journey from Westminster Hall to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where she rests peacefully today.