Mike Tindall said he got ‘unnecessary’ heat online for wearing medals to the Queen’s funeral

Mike Tindall admitted he ‘hates’ wearing medals to formal royal engagements after coming under fire for showing his honors at the Queen’s funeral events.

The former England rugby ace wore his MBE and Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals when he joined wife Zara Tindall at the Queen’s state funeral earlier this month.

He faced a lot of criticism online from people who questioned why he was wearing medals when he had not served time in the military.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, he admitted he ‘hates’ wearing them but he ‘can’t control it’.

The former England rugby ace wore his MBE and Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals when he joined wife Zara Tindall at the Queen’s state funeral earlier this month

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, he admitted he ‘hates’ wearing them but he ‘can’t control it’

He said: ‘It’s been interesting, we’ve had this discussion about I hate wearing them anyway.

‘I think you would be the same because you classify medals as a military honour.

‘Every serviceman, I am deeply grateful for your service and I have not served anywhere and in fact have done nothing to earn these medals other than being in the family.

“So the anniversary medals, of course I got married in 2011 so 2012 was her diamond anniversary and you get a medal if you’re part of the family.

‘The people who work in her household get a medal, and if you’ve been in the armed forces for five years and you’re on active duty, you get one too.

Mike, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, revealed the heat he received was ‘unnecessary’ as he wore his MBE, awarded after his triumph in Australia, and his Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals

‘So it’s harder for [people in the] military to actually get a Jubilee Medal unless they served for a long time.

‘There’s been a lot more as you get a lot more celebrations later in life, so 50, 60, 70, that’s when I got one and the other was my MBE.’

After his fellow podcast hosts, James Haskell and Alex Payne, raised the topic of the online controversy surrounding the medals, Mike said it was ‘unnecessary’ because there is a ‘strict dress code’ and he ‘can’t control that.’

He said: ‘I got a lot of unnecessary… you don’t need to shout at me on social media by the way. You can just ask, and if you just ask, I’ll probably answer you like a person did.

‘I can’t control it, you get a uniform list and it says the dress code is strict, you wear a morning suit unless you’re military.

Admitting he ‘can’t control’ what he wears, Mike said ‘you get a uniform list’ and it’s a strict dress code (pictured left James, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Mike at Westminster Abbey)

Tindall previously reflected on his relationship with the Queen in a special episode of his podcast

In an earlier episode, he spoke about how the royal family ‘came together overnight’ after the Queen’s death.

Mike also admitted he is ‘full of regret’ for not asking the Queen more questions during his time with her.

Tindall reflected on his relationship with the Queen in a special episode of his podcast following his death.

He said: ‘It’s been sad, emotional but happy. In some ways fantastic. Seeing the family grow so close overnight.

‘You never predict it. A 96-year-old lady, you know it’s going to happen, but you never know when it will.

“When she saw what Zara had to go through, she obviously loved the Queen more than anything else. Their connection with horses, they had a real bond around that.

‘It’s like the world has lost its grandmother somehow.’

He continued: ‘I also really regret not asking her so many more things… Having nervousness when you’re sitting there, getting the lucky seat to sit next to her.

The former England rugby ace also revealed he is ‘full of regret’ for not asking the Queen more questions during his time with her

James Haskell (left) admitted he woke up with a “dull pain” in the days after the Queen’s death and even shed tears at the news

‘Go back through history and everything she has ever seen; 15 prime ministers, I don’t know how many presidents.

‘To go through everything when she meets dictators, she has to stay neutral, she has to do her duty.’

Later in the podcast, he said the royal family had been ‘blown away’ by tributes from members of the public.

‘You expect an outpouring of love, but I think the way it was, the world leaders who came in accepted their invitation without question. He immediately came back and said ‘yes, we’re coming’, he said, adding that there was ‘no jostling for positions’ between the hugely important guests.

Speaking about the Queen’s funeral arrangements, which she was consulted on before her death, Mike revealed that he had been given a story (although he could not confirm it) about the plane that was to fly Her late Majesty’s coffin from Scotland back to London .

He said the plane originally intended to transport her was too small and instead officials had proposed a larger plane that had been used to transport the bodies of soldiers back from Afghanistan.

After hearing this, the Queen reportedly wrote a note saying: ‘If it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me.’

Mike Tindall officially became part of the Royal Family in 2011 (pictured on his wedding day with Zara), but he revealed he first met the Queen at school in 1992

Mike added: ‘It kind of sums her up that those were ‘her boys’.’

As fellow podcast hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne admitted they had shed tears after the Queen’s death, James said he ‘woke up every single morning with… a dull ache inside’ that such a remarkable person had passed.

He added: ‘For me she was the biggest role model and she was the best of us.’

Speaking about the Queen’s state funeral, which was attended by around 2,000 world leaders, foreign royals and civilians, Mike admitted the family didn’t necessarily realize how big the televised event – watched by an estimated 4 billion people worldwide – was, before turning on highlights later.

He added that it was “positive” to be part of the funeral because so many people showed solidarity in queuing to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.

Mike also praised the Queen’s strength in keeping some parts of herself private from the rest of the world – using the example of how her late majesty sat alone at the funeral of her beloved Prince Philip.

He said: ‘Because of where the pandemic was at the time, she gave the right statement to everyone else – unfortunately our government wasn’t watching – about how he should be.’

The former England star appeared to be referring to reports that a party was held at 10 Downing Street the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

Although Mike officially joined the royal family in 2011 when he married Zara, he revealed that he had actually met the Queen 19 years earlier in 1992 when she came to visit his school, Queen Elizabeth Grammar, at its 400 -year anniversary.

“I think I was in a science class and she came in … got the Bunsen burner on,” he said. “Then I have to say hello to her.”

As the royal family and the nation adjust to the new monarch, King Charles, Mike revealed that old habits die hard.

“I almost held off for the king the other day,” he said. ‘I followed right behind my wife, I saw her narrow-mindedness and luckily I didn’t… it was a lower bow.’

He added that he ‘styled it well’ and hopefully got away with it.