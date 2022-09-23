Mike Tindall returns to his day job and promotes rugby podcast on social media

Mike Tindall has returned to work just days after saying a final farewell to the late Queen at Westminster and Windsor.

The former rugby union player, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, hosts The Good, The Bad and The Rugby with James Haskell and Alex Payne.

The weekly podcast begins its third season next Wednesday, and Princess Anne’s son-in-law took a moment to promote it on his Instagram past Thursday night.

He relayed online from the podcast’s own page, which describes when the third season begins.

This marks a return to work for the father-of-three, who attended Her Majesty’s funeral and committal with his wife and eldest daughter Mia, eight, on Monday.

It comes as King Charles continues to privately mourn his mother at the Balmoral estate, where the Queen died 12 days ago with him by her side – while Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton all returned to work.

Mike Tindall (above with wife Zara on Monday) has returned to work just days after saying a final farewell to the late Queen at Westminster and Windsor

The former rugby union player, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, hosts The Good, The Bad and The Rugby with James Haskell and Alex Payne

Mike appeared visibly moved as he said goodbye to the late monarch at Westminster Abbey, and was photographed comforting Sophie Wessex’s son James, 14.

The rugby star has previously talked about his first meeting with the Queen on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

He said: ‘I got sweaty palms. I think someone would. She is such a legend of a lady that I still get nervous now when I see her.

“I’m a lot more comfortable now, but… it’s been a journey.”

This marks a return to work for the father-of-three, who attended Her Majesty’s funeral and committal (above) with his wife and eldest daughter Mia, eight, on Monday

Savannah Phillips, Zara Tindall and Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall and Mike Tindall arrive at the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George’s Chapel on Monday

After news of the Queen’s death emerged on September 8, Mike paid a touching tribute to Her Majesty on social media, shares an illustration of a corgi crying next to a crown.

Throughout her reign, a constant in the Queen’s life was always her unwavering love for her Corgis, so much so that the pets have become a symbol of British royalty.

The image was drawn by artist Danielle Davis, who shared the illustration on her Instagram page @danielled.art a few days ago.

The former England Rugby pro, who met the Queen’s granddaughter in a Sydney bar in 2003, previously said he thought the monarch was ‘amazing’ and people thought she was ‘invincible’.

Mike appeared visibly moved as he said goodbye to the late monarch at Westminster Abbey, and was photographed comforting Sophie Wessex’s son James, 14

The trio held hands as they left St George’s Chapel on Monday, with Zara and Mike each holding the hand of their eight-year-old daughter Mia

Speaking in May, he said: ‘I think the Queen is an incredible lady…I think people sometimes think she’s invincible, but you have to remember she’s a 96-year-old in last end.

‘She’s incredible at what she’s done in her lifetime and I can’t wait to celebrate.’

That same month, he paid tribute to the monarch as she celebrated her 70th anniversary on the throne.

He posted a photo illustrating the Queen in each decade of her reign, from 1952 to 2022, with the caption: ‘What a lady.’

Mike and Zara married in 2011, three months after Zara’s cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton joined Westminster Abbey.

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall’s husband, 43, posted the picture of the Queen’s beloved dog breed last week

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara entered the church today holding hands with her daughter Mia and standing close to her niece Isla

The couple, who do not work royally and do not hold titles, keep a relatively low profile despite their status as professional sportspeople at the top of their relative fields.

The 20th in line to the throne met Mike in 2003 in a bar in Sydney, Mike was in Australia for the Rugby World Cup while Zara was taking a gap year.

The fly-half was ‘drowning his sorrows’ after being dropped from the England squad in the Manly Wharf bar when the pair were introduced to each other by Prince Harry.

In the nearly two decades since, the couple have married and welcomed three children, all while building their success as a brand.

Mike Tindall, 42, has paid a touching tribute to the Queen, sharing an illustration of a corgi crying next to a crown last night (pictured 2006)

The couple, who live together at Princess Anne’s Gatecombe Estate in Gloucestershire, welcomed their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall, in March 2021.

His return to work yesterday came as several members of the royal family attended a series of engagements.

The royal family were not expected to carry out any official duties during their period of mourning, having been under the world’s gaze for more than a week as they carried out ceremonial duties following the Queen’s death.

Yet royal duties began earlier this week for William, with the father-of-three giving his first speech since his grandmother’s passing with a pre-recorded speech at the Earthshot Prize summit in New York. The prince was due to attend, but canceled his trip after the queen’s death.

Buckingham Palace says a small number of engagements will be carried out during royal mourning to thank those involved in the delivery of HM Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and associated ceremonial events, and to recognize the service to the King and country of those who are posted abroad.

William and Kate aren’t the only royals getting back to work in person; Princess Anne, 72, stepped out at Portsmouth Naval Base, where she shook hands with Royal Navy personnel taking part in the procession. It is her first engagement since she attended her mother’s funeral on Monday.