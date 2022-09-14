Mike Tindall reshares Princess Anne’s heartbreaking statement with her emoji

Mike Tindall yesterday again shared his mother-in-law Princess Anne’s touching statement about the Queen’s death alongside a heart emoji.

The Princess Royal, the only daughter of the late monarch, shared how she was “happy to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life” in a statement posted to the Royal Family’s Instagram last night.

She said the love and respect for the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and to London had been “both humiliating and uplifting.”

Her daughter Zara Tindall’s husband, 43, posted the image next to a pink heart emoji on his page last night.

It followed another tribute Mike posted yesterday, which featured an illustration of a corgi crying in a crown.

In a statement yesterday, Anne thanked the nation for the “support and understanding for my dear brother Charles” in taking up his duties as king.

Anne’s full statement said, “I was lucky enough to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life. It was an honor and a privilege to accompany her on her last journeys.

Witnessing the love and respect so many have shown on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

“We will all share unique memories. I thank everyone who shares our sense of loss.

We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted.

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding extended to my dear brother Charles as he takes on the additional responsibilities of the monarch. To my mother, the Queen, thank you.’

Her tribute was shared on the royal family’s Instagram account, along with a photo of Anne and the Queen, which was first released to mark the late monarch’s 90th birthday in 2016. The mother and daughter posed on a couch in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle

In a separate tribute posted this week, the husband of Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, 43, shared a photo of the Queen’s beloved dog breed as the UK, Australia and the world mourn the monarch’s passing.

The photo was drawn by artist Danielle Davis, who shared the artwork on her Instagram page @danielled.artdays ago.

It was the second tribute the rugby ace had shared following the Queen’s death last week (pictured, in 2006)

The former England rugby pro, who met the Queen’s granddaughter in a Sydney bar in 2003, previously said he found the monarch “incredible” and that people thought she was “invincible”.

His post came after his wife Zara joined her mother Anne to look at floral arrangements in Balmoral following the Queen’s death at the estate on Thursday. It is unknown if Mike joined the family on the estate.

In May he said: ‘I think the Queen is an incredible lady… I think people sometimes think she’s invincible, but you have to remember that at the end of the day she’s a 96-year-old.

“She’s incredible at what she’s done in her life and I can’t wait to celebrate.”

That same month, he paid tribute to the monarch as she celebrated her 70th birthday on the throne.

He posted a photo of the Queen in each decade of her reign, from 1952 to 2022, with the caption, “What a lady.”

And he previously admitted that he continued to get “nervous” in front of the Queen, although he said he had become “more comfortable” over the years.

“I got sweaty hands when I first met the Queen,” he said on his rugby podcast The Good, the Bad, and the Rugby, which he co-hosts with former teammate James Haskell and TV presenter Alex Payne.

“I think everyone would. She’s such a legend of a lady that I still get nervous when I see her. I’m much more comfortable now, but it’s been a journey,” he added.

Mike and Zara married in 2011, three months after Zara’s cousin Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at Westminster Abbey.

The pair, who work no royals and have no titles, keep a relatively low profile despite their status as professional sportspeople at the top of their relative field.

20th in line to the throne, Mike met in 2003 in a Sydney bar, Mike was in Australia for the Rugby World Cup while Zara took a gap year.

The fly-half was ‘drowning his sorrows’ after being dropped from the England squad in the Manly Wharf bar when the pair were introduced to each other by Prince Harry.

In the nearly two decades since, the couple has married and welcomed three children, all while building their success as a brand.

The couple, who live together on Princess Anne’s Gatecombe Estate in Gloucestershire, welcomed their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall, in March 2021. He is the brother of Mia, eight, and Lena, four.