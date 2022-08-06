Mike Tindall, one-year-old son Lucas and Princess Anne at Festival of British Eventing

Advertisement

Dad of three Mike Tindall had his hands full when he took his kids to the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park today.

The former England rugby player, 43, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, 41, attended the prestigious event, held at the Princess Royal’s estate, along with his two daughters Mia, eight, and Lena, four. , and his one-year-old son Lucas.

They were joined by a casually dressed Princess Anne, 71, who could be seen talking to her young grandson and gesturing in one direction, while pointing in another.

The youngest child of the Tindalls was dressed in a bright blue top with navy blue shorts and comfortable trainers as he walked around the grounds.

Dad Mike looked just as casual in a white T-shirt and matched his son in navy blue shorts. He completed the look with stylish sneakers and a cap.

Meanwhile, Princess Anne appeared modestly for the family day out, sporting cream colored trousers, a light blue shirt and a red jacket. She completed the look with a white hat.

Yesterday, Mia Tindall, eight, accompanied her parents Mike and Zara on the first day of the event.

Doing sister! Mia was seen playing with her younger brother while exploring the activities on offer at the event today

To keep cool on the hot summer day, the eldest child of the Tindalls wore jeans and a navy blue T-shirt when she visited the fair.

She also kept cool by enjoying an ice cream and was apparently seen dancing as she walked around the property.

The event will take place for the 28th time on a course designed by Princess Anne herself. The two-day event includes dressage, show jumping and several cross-country stages.

Mia is the eldest of the children of Zara and former rugby star Mike Tindall and is now 22nd in the line of succession.

Like her cousin Savannah Phillips, Mia is known for a mischievous streak and can also be found with her father and cousins ​​at various horse competitions.