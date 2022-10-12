Mike Tindall 'will join this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here'

Mike Tindall has reportedly signed up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

The 43-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara is joining next month’s cast in the Australian jungle, according to The sun.

Former England Rugby player Mike will reportedly be the first royal on primetime reality TV and is said to be joining Boy George, comic Seann Walsh and DJ Chris Moyles to compete for the Jungle crown.

The details of the father-of-six deal ‘remain a closely guarded secret’, a source told the publication: ‘It’s a massive coup. Mike has had a seat to some of the most important moments in royal history for generations.

‘He’s sure to be understated, but his sheer presence means this series will be an absolute must-watch.’

Mike, who lifted the World Cup in 2003 with England, married Zara in 2011 and the couple have three children together, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one.

However, Mike’s alleged appearance on I’m A Celeb won’t be his first appearance on a reality TV show; in 2015 the former rugby player appeared on Channel 4’s winter sports show The Jump.

An I’m A Celeb spokesperson told MailOnline: ‘All the names suggested for I’m A Celebrity…Get me out of here! is just speculation. We will officially announce our line-up for the new series, closer to its transmission.’

Sue Cleaver, Boy George, Chris Moyles, Seann Walsh, Owen Warner and Olivia Attwood have also all recently been tipped to star in the ITV show.

Olivia, 31 – who finished third on ‘Love Island’ with ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes in 2017 – is expected to become the first ever star of the dating show to take part in the competition.

ITV bosses hope she will be a hit with viewers as they are keen to secure her for more projects in the future.

An insider recently said: ‘This is a sign that the dating favorite is now so big and producing figures with such high profiles that they can no longer be dismissed.

“Olivia is already seen as a rising star at ITV and this is likely to serve as a launch pad to potentially front more mainstream shows with the broadcaster.”

Last month, Mike candidly revealed how the royal family ‘came together overnight’ following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The former England rugby ace also admitted he is ‘full of regret’ for not asking more questions of the Queen during his time with her.

Tindall reflected on his relationship with the Queen in a special episode of his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

He said: ‘It’s been sad, emotional but happy. In some ways fantastic. Seeing the family grow so close overnight. You never predict it. A 96-year-old lady, you know it’s going to happen, but you never know when it will.

“Seeing what Zara had to go through, she obviously loved the Queen more than anything else. Their connection with horses, they had a real bond around that. It’s like the world has lost its grandmother somehow.’

He continued: ‘I also really regret not asking her so many more things… Having nervousness when you’re sitting there, getting the lucky seat to sit next to her.

‘Go back through history and everything she has ever seen; 15 prime ministers, I don’t know how many presidents.

‘To go through everything when she meets dictators, she has to stay neutral, she has to do her duty.’

Later in the podcast, he said the royal family had been ‘blown away’ by tributes from members of the public.

‘You expect an outpouring of love, but I think the way it was, the world leaders who came in accepted their invitation without question. He immediately came back and said “yes, we’re coming”, he said, adding that there was ‘no jostling for positions’ between the hugely important guests.

Speaking about the Queen’s funeral arrangements, which she was consulted on before her death, Mike revealed that he had been given a story (although he could not confirm it) about the plane that was to fly Her late Majesty’s coffin from Scotland back to London .

He said the plane originally intended to transport her was too small and instead officials had proposed a larger plane that had been used to transport the bodies of soldiers back from Afghanistan.

After hearing this, the Queen reportedly wrote a note saying: ‘If it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me.’

Mike added: ‘It kind of sums her up that those were “her boys”.’

Speaking about the Queen’s state funeral, which was attended by around 2,000 world leaders, foreign royals and civilians, Mike admitted the family didn’t necessarily realize how big the televised event – watched by an estimated 4 billion people worldwide – was, before turning on highlights later.

He added that it was ‘positive’ to be part of the funeral because so many people showed solidarity in queuing to pay their respects to Her late Majesty.

Mike also praised the Queen’s strength in keeping some parts of herself private from the rest of the world – using the example of how her late majesty sat alone at the funeral of her beloved Prince Philip.

Although Mike officially joined the royal family in 2011 when he married Zara, he revealed that he had actually met the Queen 19 years earlier in 1992 when she came to visit his school, Queen Elizabeth Grammar, at its 400 -year anniversary.

“I think I was in a science class and she came in … got the Bunsen burner on,” he said. “Then I have to say hello to her.”