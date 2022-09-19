Mike Tindall displays his OBE as he sits on front row at the Queen’s funeral next to wife Zara 

Mike Tindall wore his OBE medal today as he joined around 2,000 royals, world leaders and presidents to say goodbye to the Queen at her state funeral in central London.

The former England rugby star, 43, was invited to the service at Westminster Abbey as one of the ‘minor royals’, after marrying the late monarch’s granddaughter Zara Phillips, 41, in 2011.

Seated in the front row, just meters from Her Majesty’s coffin, he cut a somber figure in a black blazer and tie and gray pin-striped trousers, supporting his wife by his side.

The rugby legend, who helped England to World Cup victory against Australia in 2003, had three military-style service medals.

From left to right, the first medal, shaped like a cross, is his Member of the British Empire (MBE), which he was awarded in 2007 for his contribution to rugby.

The central gong is the Diamond Jubilee Medal, which was created to mark 60 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign back in 2012.

It is made of silver and bears the Queen’s face along with the jubilee year.

It was awarded to every member of the Royal Family, as well as members of the armed forces who had served for five years or more, emergency workers, those already holding Victoria and George Crosses and operational members of the prison service.

His third medal was awarded to mark this year’s Platinum Jubilee, which celebrated the Queen’s 70-year reign, making her the longest-serving monarch in British history.

It was presented to the same groups of people as the previous Jubilee Medal, of which around 400,000 were created by the Worcestershire Medal Service.

Zara, the Queen’s first-born grandchild, opted for all black as she arrived at Westminster Abbey.

The Olympian, who won a silver medal in team equestrian at the London 2012 Games, looked somber as she wore a black fascinator and coat.

Zara and Mike appeared to be without their children Mia, eight, Lena, four, and Lucas, one.

Mia and Lena were at Westminster Hall on Friday for her lying-in-state. They were in the gallery with their parents Zara and Mike when their grandmother took her place with her three brothers for a silent vigil by the Queen’s casket.

On Saturday, Princess Anne’s daughter joined her brother Peter Phillips and cousins ​​Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, to stand vigil over their grandmother’s coffin.

The 15-minute ceremony went off without a hitch, with the cousins ​​seamlessly taking their positions around the casket and leaving in formation.

But on her way up the stairs to leave Westminster Hall, Zara was seen to stop briefly and look down at the ground.

Her brother Peter Phillips was at her side, pausing briefly so she could gather herself and continue.

Zara’s brother Peter joined the funeral procession, led by his uncle King Charles III, along with Earl Snowdon, the late Queen’s nephew. Their mother Princess Anne was joined by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence in the procession.

Zara has not spoken publicly since her grandmother’s death, but her husband Mike has shared many tributes to her on his public Instagram page.

The former England rugby pro shared his mother-in-law Princess Anne’s touching statement about the Queen’s death alongside a heart emoji.

The Princess Royal, the late monarch’s only daughter, told how she was ‘fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dear mother’s life’ in a statement published on the royal family’s Instagram.

She said the love and respect shown to the Queen on her journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh and on to London had been “both humbling and uplifting”.

It followed another tribute sent by Mike, which showed an illustration of a corgi crying into a crown. He also shared a photo of the Sydney Opera House lit up with the Queen’s image. Touchingly, he met Zara in Sydney in 2003.

Mike previously said he thought the monarch was ‘amazing’ and people thought she was ‘invincible’.

His post came after his wife Zara was spotted with her mother Anne to watch floral tributes at Balmoral following the Queen’s death at the estate on Thursday. It is not known if Mike joined the family on the estate.

Speaking in May, he said: ‘I think the Queen is an incredible lady…I think people sometimes think she’s invincible, but you have to remember she’s a 96-year-old in last end.

‘She’s incredible at what she’s done in her lifetime and I can’t wait to celebrate.’

That same month, he paid tribute to the monarch as she celebrated her 70th anniversary on the throne.

He posted a photo illustrating the Queen in each decade of her reign, from 1952 to 2022, with the caption: ‘What a lady.’

King Charles III and his grieving family surrounded the Queen’s coffin at her state funeral in Westminster Abbey in a moving and majestic farewell to the late monarch today in an extraordinary service followed by a national two minutes’ silence and Last Post.

Her Majesty made her final and saddest journey from Westminster Hall as Britain mourned its longest-serving monarch and the royals bid farewell to a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Her coffin was placed close to the altar with the crown, orb and scepter on top surrounded by flowers chosen by the king from gardens she loved. The Archbishop of Canterbury then paid tribute to the Queen’s ‘real life and loving service’ as he delivered the homily at her state funeral, adding: ‘She was happy, present to so many, touched so many lives.’