Mike Pompeo warns US is more likely to face another 9/11-style attack after Afghanistan withdrawal

Mike Pompeo has warned that the US is vulnerable to a 9/11-style attack after its humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The former Secretary of State, 58, made his comments during an appearance on the Cats Round Table radio show on Sunday morning.

The one-time CIA director told host John Catsimatidis, “We are more likely to be attacked as New York City was 20 a few years ago, we are more likely to be attacked from [Afghanistan] today than a year ago.’

Pompeo went on to say that the United States was humiliated by President Joe Biden’s failed departure from Afghanistan.

He also suggested that the rise of the Taliban in the country after the US withdrawal has encouraged Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Pompeo said: “We are now a year away from what everyone has seen with their own eyes: Americans left behind.

“The Afghan people clung to American planes as we turned and ran out of the country.”

He added: “That debacle has embarrassed our country on the world stage has made us less safe and convinced Putin that he could start his aggressive behavior in Ukraine.”

Pompeo further said the United States was humiliated by President Joe Biden’s failed departure from Afghanistan

In the interview, Pompeo was named after the deaths of 13 US servicemen as a result of an ISIS-linked suicide bombing at Kabul airport in August 2021.

Pompeo said, “We’re more likely to be attacked like New York City was 20 a few years ago, we’re more likely to be attacked from [Afghanistan] today than a year ago’

Pompeo referred to the deaths of 13 US servicemen as a result of an ISIS-linked suicide attack at Kabul airport in August 2021.

Speaking about the Biden administration’s recent efforts to alleviate student debt, Pompeo said the Democrats were “virtue signals to a bunch of people.” He described it as a “pretty clear attempt to get votes” ahead of the 2020 midterm elections.

Pompeo also denounced the idea of ​​the US military waking up and promoted the idea that the FBI remains an independent law enforcement organization under no obligation to the president.

He said, “When you have an awakened military and corrupt institutions, you undermine the things that matter most to everyone from New York to California. It is beginning to undermine our way of life and endanger our most exceptional nation.”

Earlier this month, Pompeo continued to tease a presidential candidate — this time with language indicating he won’t wait for Trump

Earlier this month, Pompeo continued to tease a presidential candidate — this time with language indicating that he will not wait for Trump.

“We’re going to make our decision based on whether we think this is the right place for us to serve,” Pompeo said at a political event in South Carolina.

“If I’m going to believe that I have to run for president, that I have something to offer the American people, I will run no matter who decides to participate and who else decides not to participate in the race,” he said. .

His comments come after a new Politico/Morning Consult poll found Pompeo, who served as Trump’s top diplomat, at zero percent in a field dominated by Trump, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence trailing behind.

Following a tried and tested political path, Pompeo said his travels around the country were on behalf of Republican candidates, not his own potential return to politics.

“There are big plans for me to make sure we have really great elections in November and then we’ll see what the good Lord brings next,” the former Kansas legislator said. “My wife and I are thinking, praying, and trying to figure out where we can serve now. We may decide to enter the presidential race. Maybe not, but we’ll stay in this fight,” he added.

In February, Pompeo blamed Joe Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during an appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

In his speech, Pompeo said, “I remember too, I remember we were the barbarians, we were the rubes, we didn’t know what we were doing,” he told the crowd. “Pretty skilled now.”

“I say that not in joy, but in sadness, because America demands good leadership and the world depends on it,” he continued.

Pompeo served as Secretary of State to President Donald Trump

Pompeo has been criticized for praising Putin ahead of the Russian president’s deadly attack on his sovereign neighbor.

In a Feb. 18 interview with the National Interest, Pompeo described Putin as “very smart” and “very cunning.”

“I consider him an elegantly sophisticated counterpart and someone who is not reckless, but has always done the math,” he said.

Five days later, while traveling to Iowa, Pompeo continued to compliment Putin, but said he needed to be “crushed.”

‘Vladimir Putin is smart, cunning and capable. He’s also bad and should be crushed,” Pompeo told The Des Moines Register.

“I have learned that you must know your opponent, you must know your enemy. You shouldn’t pretend your enemy is weak,” Pompeo added.

On Friday before his CPAC experience, Pompeo wouldn’t say if he regretted his use of language when an NBC News reporter pointed out that he called Putin “sly” and “skilled” and said he had “huge respect” for the Russian dictator.

“I’ve been fighting communism since I was a teenager. I will continue to fight communism,” Pompeo replied.

More recently, in the wake of the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie by a Hezbollah sympathizer in western New York, Iranian state media warned Trump and Pompeo that they are next in line.

The newspaper Kayhan, whose editor was personally chosen by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stated in a front page story on Sunday that after Rushdie, “it is now Trump and Pompeo’s turn.”

The editors stated, according to The Daily Telegraph, “God has taken revenge on Rushdie. The attack on him shows that it is not difficult to take similar revenge on Trump and Pompeo and that they will feel more in danger of their lives from now on.”