<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The US Air Force and Space Force has released a climate action plan aimed at reducing its significant carbon footprint by using ‘ultra-efficient’ aircraft and electric cars.

In it level released to the public on Wednesday, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said: ‘We are focused on modernizing and improving our operational posture against our tempo challenge: China. We remain ready to respond and achieve air and space dominance when and where the nation needs us.’

But former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted the plan, tweeting: ‘I can guarantee you China’s Air Force is not obsessed with green energy. They are focused on defeating America.’

The Air Force plans to speed up the development of ‘ultra-efficient’ equipment to increase their aircraft’s fuel efficiency and dramatically reduce its energy consumption.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blasted the plan: ‘I can guarantee you that China’s air force is not obsessed with green energy. They are focused on defeating America.’

The Air Force is working with NASA and defense companies to speed up prototyping of the designs — including a blended-wing airframe for a future refueling or mobility aircraft — and hopes to be finished by 2027.

In it report depicted is an X-48B blended-wing prototype developed by Boeing’s Phantom Works, NASA and the Air Force Research Laboratory in the late 2000s.

According to the report, a blended-wing design for a future tanker or cargo plane could increase aerodynamic efficiency by at least 30 percent over today’s aircraft.

And by burning less fuel, it would make it easier for the Air Force to conduct missions in a contested environment, the report said.

Depicted in the report is an X-48B blended-wing prototype developed by Boeing’s Phantom Works, NASA and the Air Force Research Laboratory in the late 2000s. Pictured: NASA engineer Gary Cosentino prepares an X-48B for flight in 2010

NASA Glenn’s Mini Nuclear Reactor Experiment

The Air Force is also working to update existing aircraft with drag reduction technologies, adopt better engine maintenance technologies, use more simulation and augmented reality systems for training, and modernize the software used to schedule and allocate aircrews and aircraft, the report said .

A photo of Lockheed Martin’s Microvanes on the stern of a C-17 Globemaster was in the plan as an example of drag reduction technologies.

Microvanes are meant to reshape the airflow around the aft cargo door of an aircraft so that when that door is opened in flight, it doesn’t create as much fuel-guzzling drag, according to Defense News.

There are also targets in the report for non-tactical support vehicles to be zero-emission vehicles such as electric vehicles by 2035.

“Our mission remains unchanged, but we recognize that the world is facing ongoing and accelerating climate change and we must be prepared to respond, fight and win in this ever-changing world,” the report said.

The plan outlines three key priorities that will ensure the Department of the Air Force maintains the ability to operate in a changing climate, including:

1. Maintain air and space dominance in the face of climate risks: Invest in climate-ready and resilient infrastructure and facilities so that our installations are better able to project air and space combat power.

2. Make climate-informed decisions: Develop a climate-informed workforce, integrate security implications of climate change into departmental strategy, planning, training, and operations, and incorporate climate considerations into departmental requirements, procurement, logistics, supply chain processes, and wargaming.

3. Optimize energy use and pursue alternative energy sources: Expand operational capacity and power projection to support operations globally while reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adopting cost-competitive alternative energy sources.