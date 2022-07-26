Mike Pence urges conservatives to look forward as a Trump-shaped cloud hovers behind him.
WASHINGTON — Red-and-blue spotlights flashed from the ceiling as former Vice President Mike Pence took the stage. Anthemic music echoed from the hotel ballroom speakers surrounding him. A few spectators lifted their cell phones to take pictures.
But the festive tones and heavy bass couldn’t distract from the fact that for many Republicans, the party was just down the street in the nation’s capital, where preparations were being made for former President Donald J. Trump’s speech later in the year. day.
One of the most uneasy splits within the Republican Party was evident on Tuesday when the two-time running mates — and potential rivals on the 2024 presidential campaign trail — would offer competing visions for the country from two Marriott hotels that run through less than a mile in downtown Washington.
And on Monday, news broke that two of Pence’s top officials had testified before a federal grand jury in Washington as part of the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the events surrounding the riot.
Mr. Pence’s speech, in which he casually referred to January 6 as a “tragic day,” omitted the kind of lavish praise for Mr Trump that he had regularly injected into his speeches as vice president. Mr. Pence made a subtle distinction between Mr. Trump’s fixation on the 2020 election and his own preference for fighting the next political battles.
“Some people may choose to focus on the past, but elections are about the future,” Pence said.
He repeatedly referred to the achievements of the “Trump-Pence” administration when he called for a movement of cultural conservatives to roll back a “pernicious awakening agenda” that, he argued, “allowed the radical left to continue dumping toxic waste into the upper reaches of our culture.”
Mr. Pence celebrated the recent Supreme Court ruling eliminating the federal right to abortion, noting that the decision was made possible thanks to three judges “appointed by the Trump-Pence administration.”
“We’ll save the babies, we’ll save America,” Mr. Pence said.
Pence, a mild-mannered former governor of Indiana, described himself as focused on the future and eager to tell President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia things he “didn’t want to hear.”
But he couldn’t escape the direct contrast with Mr. Trump. When mr. Pence finished his speech, the audience’s first question from young conservatives at a Young America’s Foundation conference was about Mr. Trump “and the gap between you two”.
“I don’t know if our movement is that divided — I don’t know that the president and I disagree on certain matters, but we can differ in focus,” said Mr. pennies.
Mr. Pence is widely regarded as considering a 2024 presidential bid, but he would face some tough challenges.
In a New York Times/Siena College poll of Republican voters this month, just 6 percent said they would vote for Pence if the 2024 Republican primaries were held today, compared to 49 percent for Trump and 25 percent for Gov. Ron DeSantis from Florida.