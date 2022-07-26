Mike Pence urges conservatives to look forward as a Trump-shaped cloud hovers behind him.

WASHINGTON — Red-and-blue spotlights flashed from the ceiling as former Vice President Mike Pence took the stage. Anthemic music echoed from the hotel ballroom speakers surrounding him. A few spectators lifted their cell phones to take pictures.

But the festive tones and heavy bass couldn’t distract from the fact that for many Republicans, the party was just down the street in the nation’s capital, where preparations were being made for former President Donald J. Trump’s speech later in the year. day.

One of the most uneasy splits within the Republican Party was evident on Tuesday when the two-time running mates — and potential rivals on the 2024 presidential campaign trail — would offer competing visions for the country from two Marriott hotels that run through less than a mile in downtown Washington.