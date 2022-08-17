Mike Pence now says he WOULD consider testifying to the January 6 committee

Mike Pence on Wednesday did not rule out testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee, which has focused its investigation on key aspects of Donald Trump’s attempt to overthrow the former vice president.

“I’d consider it,” Pence said during a performance at a “Politics & Eggs” event in New Hampshire on Wednesday.

His comment came hours after House Vice Speaker Jan. 6th Committee, Rep. Liz Cheney, lost her Wyoming primary after defying Trump and voting to impeach him.

It also comes after the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home looking for additional classified documents after Trump returned 15 boxes of materials to the administration after he left office.

That event helped drive a string of Republican office holders to Trump’s side while undermining FBI tactics, in a case that some observers said would help the former president fend off challengers from within the party he has in his image. curved.

In his comments Wednesday, Pence chided fellow Republicans who had gone after law enforcement before the raid.

He said they should hold the FBI and DOJ accountable “without attacking ordinary law enforcement.”

“Our party stands behind the men and women who are on the thin blue line at the federal, state and local levels and must stop these attacks on the FBI,” he said.

The comments came at a packed event in the nation’s first state.

The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have warned of the possibility of violent threats against law enforcement officials after the raid, which was secured after investigators obtained a warrant. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed that he has signed the decision.

Breathbart News published the warrant with the names of the participating FBI agents on it. Online threats since the raid have warned of rebellion and ‘civil war’.

A gunman was killed with an AR-15 assault rifle after trying to enter the FBI’s field office in Columbus, Ohio. He had posted on Trump’s Truth Social network, where he posted that he was “trying to attack the FBI.”

In his comments, Pence again tried to find ways to avoid direct criticism of Trump, while still pointing to a new path.

“I came here today not to look back, but to look ahead, because elections are about the future” said.

“We must do more than criticize and complain, we must unite our movement around a bold, optimistic agenda that will provide solutions for the American people,” he added.

Even in his commentary on law enforcement attacks, he went after liberal critics of police funding and tactics. “Calls to downgrade the FBI are just as wrong as calls to downgrade the police,” he said.

Pence employees negotiated with the committee for months, and several, including former chief of staff Marc Short, spoke to the panel themselves.

Pence would have a unique ability to speak about Trump’s press campaign to try to get him to turn down votes certified by states

Other people close to Trump, including Ivanka Trump, have agreed to testify

Pence incessantly praised Trump while in office, but cited ‘differences’ between them around Jan. 6

Other witnesses testified about dramatic clashes at the White House where Trump advisers claimed Pence had the authority to unilaterally refuse to accept votes certified by states that voted for Joe Biden during the January 6 election count.

Pence’s comment received multiple snares about appearing before a panel that has subpoenaed many former Trump associates but has conducted business negotiations with Pence’s team.

“If there was an invitation to join, I’d consider it. But you heard me talk about the Constitution a few times this morning,” he said said. ‘According to the Constitution we have three equal branches of government. Every invitation addressed to me, I should reflect on the unique role I played as vice president. It would be unprecedented in history for a vice president to be called to testify on Capitol Hill.”

Pence also spoke again about the dramatic FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, which has sparked a string of convictions by top Republicans.

“It’s pretty well known that President Trump and I have had our disagreements,” he said, adding that he would “continue to call on Attorney General Merrick Garland” to make more information available.

The government told a court that the affidavits justifying the search must remain sealed for witness protection and the ongoing investigation. Trump has demanded his release.