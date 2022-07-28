Mike Pence Keeps Trying to Make Mike Pence Happen
My colleague Michael Bender wrote this week about the growing rivalry between Donald Trump and Mike Pence, former partners and political allies.
The two men became estranged after Pence refused to support Trump’s bid to reverse the 2020 election results on January 6, 2021. That same day, the mild-mannered Indianan hid from a crowd chanting “Hang Mike Pence” as it stormed the Capitol after being incited by the president.
This week they were playing dueling in Washington and Pence was not doing well. He drew a small, polite crowd at a Young America’s Foundation meeting as Trump basked in a raucous reception at the America First Policy Summit. (For those unfamiliar with these institutions, both represent emerging power centers of the new, tumbled GOP branch.)
The split-screen speeches showed that, as Bender points out, Trump is still the big dog in the Republican Party.
“The two appearances also underscored the wide gap in enthusiasm among Republicans between Mr. Trump and any other potential primary rival in 2024,” Bender wrote.
In a New York Times/Siena College poll of Republican voters this month, just 6 percent said they would vote for Pence if he became president in two years, compared with 49 percent who said they would stay with Trump. Unscientific Polls of Young Republican Activists have found that Pence does even worse in hypothetical primaries.
To make things clear, it’s hard to find a Republican strategist who will tell you that Pence has a real chance in a 2024 matchup against his former boss.
Rick Tyler, former presidential campaign adviser to Texas Senator Ted Cruz, said Pence had the best chance of pushing Republican voters away from Trump.
The former vice president was cautious and “clever,” Tyler said, in balancing the need to distance himself from Trump’s worst behavior while showing respect for his administration’s conservative policy achievements.
But it was unclear, he admitted, whether Republican primary voters would see things the same way.
Donald Trump, after the presidency
The former president remains a powerful force in Republican politics.
Trump supporters, Tyler said, were more fans of pop bands or football teams than traditional voters who carefully weighed the pros and cons of other candidates — making it unlikely, he said, that most would ever break with the 45th president for whomever. also, let alone his loyal former deputy.
The Anger Factor
If we’ve learned anything from the past seven years of American politics, it’s that the Republican Party grassroots are deeply angry at the state of affairs in this country. Pence’s nostalgic hymn to broad shoulderedRonald Reagan-style conservatism doesn’t seem to be what GOP voters look for in their elected leaders. They want fire and brimstone, not low-energy sermons.
And while Trump’s successful 2016 campaign offered a dose of the usual ambitious optimism voters like to hear, it focused much more on a list of enemies: the deep state, the Republican establishment, Mexican asylum seekers, Muslims, politicians in Washington, a metaphorical “swamp” that encompassed Democrats and the mainstream media.
One mistake political pundits often make about voters—and I’m sure I’m guilty of that from time to time—is that they tend to overstate the extent to which most Americans are attracted to policy ideas and coherent ideologies. emphasize, rather than to charismatic personalities.
And no one has ever accused Mike Pence of having a charismatic personality.
‘He didn’t channel anyone’s anger’
It is sometimes forgotten that before Pence rose to national fame, he hosted a conservative radio talk show in Indiana.
When I was an editor at Politico, during the 2016 campaign, we sent a reporter, Darren Samuelsohn, to Indianapolis to digging up old episodes of the show in search of the ‘real Mike Pence’.
Over several late nights and with the help of plenty of caffeine, Samuelsohn plowed hours into cassette recordings, listening for insights into what was clearly a formative experience for the future vice president. (For Gen Z readers: Cassettes are an ancient form of audio technology that predated compact discs, MP3 files, and Spotify.)
What we discovered was revealing in its own way: Pence was pretty much the opposite of a radio shock jock. A staunch Tea Party during an earlier era of anti-insider fervor, he criticized many of the same enemies Trump would later attack. But he did it with Midwestern courtesy, in a subdued baritone that was nothing like the Rush Limbaughs or the Howard Sterns of the era.
“Pence’s show had a casually outraged atmosphere,” Samuelsohn wrote in his analysis. “He wasn’t channeling anyone’s anger. His banter was easygoing as he pleaded with his listeners to call 800-603-MIKE and end the week with “Open Phone Friday.” He came out of commercial breaks to a ‘Mike Pence!’ jingle and musical interludes from the likes of Hootie & the Blowfish and a bouncing keyboard version of ‘Great Balls of Fire’.”
A battle of personalities
It’s easy to see this Mike Pence in today’s quixotic pre-2024 maneuvers.
When he criticizes his former ally and superior, he only does it obliquely – never by name, and only with carefully manicured phrases like “Some people choose to focus on the past, but elections are about the future,” as he puts it. in this week’s speech.
hmm! Which person could he be talking about here?
Pence has also authorized his closest associates, Marc Short and Greg Jacob, to work with the House committee investigating Jan. 6 as it gathers evidence of Trump’s actions surrounding the riot. But Pence himself did not speak in detail of his ordeal that day, strengthening the impression with many Republican insiders that he is afraid to openly cross swords with Trump.
Compare that to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is younger, angrier, and smarter about surfacing hot-button issues on the right. DeSantis appears to be the flavor of the month, and 25 percent of the 2024 Republican primary voters chose him in that same Times/Siena poll, far north of Pence.
As governor, DeSantis benefits from a platform that allows him to take actions that appeal to Republican activists and affiliate voters, who have responded enthusiastically to his battles with Disney, teachers and his state’s wilting Democratic Party over LGBTQ rights. And he’s picked his moments to critique Trump’s record — maneuvering to the former president’s right on the coronavirus pandemic and on cultural issues that have revived the GOP base, such as critical race theory.
Ultimately, DeSantis may not be what Republicans are looking for in their next banner carrier either. Florida strategists and former aides often describe him as thin-skinned and plodding on his feet, with a humorless stomping style. And it’s hard to imagine anyone outsmarting Trump in an open Republican primary in 2024.
But DeSantis was, by all accounts, a serious student at Yale, even as he juggles the punishing demands of a varsity college athlete. He has an excellent military record, as far as we know. He is smart and adept at both political combat and the deep skepticism of Republican voters about the news media. There’s a chance he’ll improve just enough, and Trump’s position in the Republican Party will relegate just enough to put him on pole position toward 2024.
And who knows, maybe someone else will come along to stoke conservative Iowans and New Hamphirites in the frigid January air.
But Mike Pence? It’s hard to imagine how he will translate his tentative, inch-by-inch break with Trump into a seat at the Resolute Desk on January 20, 2025.
