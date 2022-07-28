Mike Pence Keeps Trying to Make Mike Pence Happen

But it was unclear, he admitted, whether Republican primary voters would see things the same way.

The former president remains a powerful force in Republican politics.

Trump supporters, Tyler said, were more fans of pop bands or football teams than traditional voters who carefully weighed the pros and cons of other candidates — making it unlikely, he said, that most would ever break with the 45th president for whomever. also, let alone his loyal former deputy.

The Anger Factor

If we’ve learned anything from the past seven years of American politics, it’s that the Republican Party grassroots are deeply angry at the state of affairs in this country. Pence’s nostalgic hymn to broad shoulderedRonald Reagan-style conservatism doesn’t seem to be what GOP voters look for in their elected leaders. They want fire and brimstone, not low-energy sermons.

And while Trump’s successful 2016 campaign offered a dose of the usual ambitious optimism voters like to hear, it focused much more on a list of enemies: the deep state, the Republican establishment, Mexican asylum seekers, Muslims, politicians in Washington, a metaphorical “swamp” that encompassed Democrats and the mainstream media.

One mistake political pundits often make about voters—and I’m sure I’m guilty of that from time to time—is that they tend to overstate the extent to which most Americans are attracted to policy ideas and coherent ideologies. emphasize, rather than to charismatic personalities.

And no one has ever accused Mike Pence of having a charismatic personality.

‘He didn’t channel anyone’s anger’

It is sometimes forgotten that before Pence rose to national fame, he hosted a conservative radio talk show in Indiana.