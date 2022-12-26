Mike Pence DENIES making a move to run for president after spokesman rejects FEC submission

Former Vice President Mike Pence has not filed papers to run for president, Pence’s office clarified Monday after a bizarre digital filing made it appear as if he had.

“Former Vice President Mike Pence did not run to run for President today,” Devin O’Malley tweeted following a report he made, with a link to the Federal Election Commission web page.

That page appeared to show the creation of a Mike Pence committee for president, with apparently signed documents dated December 26.

That would be an unexpected move, given that Pence has been avoiding formal commitment to a career, even as he took a series of public appearances and steps consistent with a career, including promoting a book and discussing his last tense days with Donald Trump. behind him.

Trump himself has continued to make headlines, claiming the border is getting worse, while the House Jan. 6 Committee released transcripts detailing his movements during his final weeks in office.

‘Someone put up a Pence presentation. But it wasn’t Pence, his spokeswoman says, suggesting it was a prank. wrote New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in response.

The confusion arose days after the House Jan. 6 Committee released its 800-page report detailing efforts by former President Donald Trump to try to pressure Pence to reject state-certified ballots.

Pence’s spokesman rejected a report by a Washington Examiner reporter that flagged the FEC’s filing and then removed the tweet