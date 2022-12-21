Mike Lindell says he will dispatch team to look at Ron DeSantis’ win in Dade County

<!–

Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, said Tuesday he is sending a team to look into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ historic victory in the Miami county, calling it an “anomaly.”

As part of his Lindell Report streaming show Tuesday night, Lindell told co-host Brannon Howse — after his attorney advised him not to say anything — that he wanted to know what was happening in “Dade County,” which means Miami-Dade County. who was able to turn the popular DeSantis red in November.

“I’m going to bring a little breaking news, Brannon, right here now,” said Lindell, a top supporter of former President Donald Trump who propagates conspiracy theories about all sorts of election fraud.

Lindell told Howse this should come as a “surprise.”

“But you know what I brought with me… a large part of my team, at least my cyber team and the IT people. Do you know what country I have them focus on? For the next few weeks?’

While Howse asked which one, Lindell asked for a short break.

“It’s uhhh, ummm, hold on, talk here,” Lindell said. “I’m being advised by my lawyer here not to say it.”

As they continued, Lindell went ahead and told Howse he was targeting Miami-Dade County for suspected voter fraud.

“What we’re doing now is I’m going after Dade County in the 2022 election,” he said.

“Well, for me, I look at anomalies, everyone. That’s an anomaly. I don’t believe it,” he said. “I want to find out in Dade County. What happened there because it deviates from the norm.’

DeSantis had a much better night than most Republicans, but there are no claims of widespread voter fraud affecting the race.

Statewide, he defeated Democrat Charlie Crist by about 20 points.

At Miami-Dade, DeSantis defeated Crist by a narrower, but still impressive, 11.3 points.

The Miami area saw a number of conservatives move in, leaving blue states amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, Trump made a play for Florida’s Latino population, now more right-leaning.

When Trump announced his intention to run for president again on Nov. 15, Lindell stressed that he believed there was widespread fraud in the 2022 races — explaining the Republicans’ underperformance.

“These guys all won,” Lindell said, pointing to the losing GOP candidates, Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race and Kari Lake in the Arizona gubernatorial race.

“If we had a red wave, no one would have ever listened to me,” Lindell told DailyMail.com.

He also said that even DeSantis didn’t stand a chance against Trump in a Republican primary.

“If he runs tonight, it’s over. That is it. Tree. If he says he’s running, it’s over. There are no other candidates. They’d be wasting their time and money blah, blah, blah,” Lindell said.

A series of recent polls show that DeSantis has surpassed Trump as the Republicans’ favorite presidential candidate in 2024.