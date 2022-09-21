Mike Evans waits one-game suspension verdict… with the NFL ‘set decide on his appeal on Wednesday’

The star wide receiver was suspended one game for his actions by the NFL

Mike Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently awaiting the decision on his pins and needles appealed suspension.

Evans, his agent and the NFLPA met with the NFL to argue for the suspension to be overturned Tuesday afternoon.

According to multiple reports, the league is set to make a decision on Evans’ suspension on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has been suspended one game for his role in an on-field brawl during Sunday’s win over the rival Saints in New Orleans

Mike Evans subsequently told reporters that he should not be suspended for his hit on Lattimore

Evans was suspended following his actions in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. He rushed over Saints corner Marshon Lattimore when Lattimore was talking trash to Tom Brady.

Players from both sides of the altercation were ejected, but Evans said after the game that he doesn’t feel he should have been suspended.

Brady came to his teammates’ defense, calling the decision to suspend his No.1 wide receiver ‘ridiculous’.

The incident occurred after a third-down incompletion when Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore began jawing at Bucs quarterback Tom Brady

The Buccaneers will face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon, and if Evans is unable to play, the Bucs will be missing a large part of their offense.

Tampa wideout Chris Godwin has been sidelined by a hamstring injury as he works his way back from ACL surgery, and Julio Jones has been hampered by a knee injury.

If Evans’ suspension holds, Green Bay’s secondary might secretly do a happy dance as they get a much easier afternoon.