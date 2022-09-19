Mike Evans laughs off fears he could be suspended for fight with Marshon Lattimore

Mike Evans has offered his side of the story following the on-field brawl that saw him hit Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints after clashing with Evans’ Tampa Bay teammate Tom Brady.

Lattimore and Evans were kicked out for their parts in the scrap. Lattimore put his hands on Brady and lunged at Lee Fournette after the duo exchanged words, and Evans then appeared, out of nowhere, to shove Lattimore to the ground.

Speaking in the locker room afterward, Evans appeared to suggest that things should be left on the field and that neither he nor his nemesis Lattimore should face more punishment.

Mike Evans dismissed fears he could be suspended for his fight with Marshon Lattimore

Evans (second right) intervened with force after Lattimore and Tom Brady collided

Lattimore shoved Brady as they yelled at each other, prompting Evans (13) to rush in

“It gets spicy when you get to New Orleans,” Evans told the Tampa Bay Times. ‘They are a good team, a physical team.

All I see is Lattimore beating Lee [Fournette] in the face or something and then pushed Tom.

‘That was all I saw. I just pushed him’.

The pair were ejected for the incident, but both tried to hype the crowd further as they left the pitch.

A clip of Evans went viral on social media after the clip, in which the landline was filmed clearly shouting to a coach: ‘It’s Tom Brady! What do you want me to do after quarterbacking.

Evans said he didn’t think he would be suspended for the incident and drew comparisons to his 2017 collision with Lattimore, when he ran onto the field and shoved Lattimore in the back

“No, it was… 2017 I didn’t get kicked out and it was really a cheap shot,” Evans said. ‘It wasn’t. He beat my teammate.’

But the suggestion Monday morning is that the NFL is considering a suspension for Evans and Lattimore, in part because of the story that Evans spoke about.

The confrontation led to the benches spilling onto the field, with a shoving match as a result

Both Lattimore (above) and Evans tried to pump up the crowd after their ejections

In 2020, the two battled again – this time with Lattimore instigating and Evan knocking off his opponent’s helmet.

It is likely that both players will appeal any possible suspension.

Evans and the Bucs next play the Packers on Sunday, while the Saints travel to the Panthers.