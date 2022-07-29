Mike Dean on his emotional Premier League farewell… and THAT ‘celebration’ 

He says, “Hello, I’m Mike.” Like he needs some introduction. Mike Dean is the man in black and someone so famous, he could sneeze and it would go viral.

Still, he says social media’s obsession with his behavior doesn’t bother him.

“That’s just me,” he says. “Some people call me ‘The Greatest Showman’. I occasionally get the music played for me by the guys (his fellow referees). But I don’t care. Not at all.

“It may have gone that way since that Tottenham v Aston Villa game. I had played a big advantage, the Spurs scored and I was sucked in. I looked like I was having a party. It is what it is.

‘But would I change something I’ve done? Never. It’s not my style. If I tried to change the way I am, everything would be turned upside down. I was just myself.’

Dean whistled for 560 Premier League games, awarded 11,876 free kicks, awarded 186 penalties, showed 2,046 yellow and 114 red.

He will no longer be seen on the football field, but will start working as a full-time VAR at Stockley Park this season, writing exclusively for Sportsmail.

It may seem strange that your life’s work is summed up in numbers – and they don’t do justice to his true contribution during 22 years of service to the English top flight – but then Dean could have measured his career in chickens instead.

We’ll come back to that later. First, we’ll start with where it ended: Chelsea vs Watford at Stamford Bridge on May 22, a final appearance as a Premier League referee.

‘I never play music in the referee’s locker room beforehand,’ says Dean. “But before Chelsea-Watford I played The Final Countdown on my phone. I thought, ‘Why not?’ The boys – assistants Ian Hussin and Darren Cann and fourth official John Busby – all competed.

“We sang a little bit and gave a hug, and it wasn’t until we walked out that I felt emotional. I knew it was the last time I would do that, then I turned to see my wife and my family.

“A few players said I wasn’t that good. Some came by to ask if I was okay, which was nice.’

Just like the conversation with Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel and Watford’s Roy Hodgson in their pre-match meeting. “They said, ‘It’s your day. Enjoy and know that none of our players will bother you. Which luckily I didn’t!’

Images of Dean blowing the flute full-time quickly hit social media. “I always intended to make a big flute at the end, didn’t I? I had to finish the career well.’

We are in conference room 6 at Premier League headquarters in Paddington, London, and Dean has kindly come from his home in the Wirral to speak to Sportsmail and tell his story. It starts with him as goalkeeper for Pensby High School. “I never threatened to make it my profession,” he says. “I was overweight.”

He went to work in a poultry factory, where he usually did the 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM shift while refereeing part-time.

‘I did everything there. Maybe I’m in the room where we had to get the insides out – sorry to everyone eating their sarnies right now – or maybe I’m in the murder zone. Once I was done with my shift, I might have to go to Hartlepool, Carlisle, wherever, to referee a match.

“There was no inkling that it would go full-time. It was just a hobby, another job. But in 1999 there were whispers that the Premier League would go full-time.”

From fowls to fouls, Dean’s first Premier League game was Leicester against Southampton in September 2000. ‘No yellow cards! Can you believe it? How times have changed, huh?’

Entering an arena of Keanes, Vieiras, Fergusons, Wengers, it was daunting for the then 32-year-old Dean.

It took a while for his confidence to come out. You might call it arrogance, but over the course of an afternoon with Dean, he comes across as anything but… In reality, the 54-year-old is just a football fan, like you or me.

“I’ve been supporting Tranmere since my father took me to a game at age seven in ’75. I followed them home and away. Did I join the chants? The ‘Don’t you know what you’re doing?’ and all that? Naturally. Always. If you’re a fan, you’re a fan. If you’re a ref, you’re a ref. If I watch Tranmere and the referee makes a mistake, I’ll let him know!’

You’ve probably seen the television footage of Dean sitting among the Tranmere supporters. “I won’t be in the director’s box, even if I could… I’d rather be with the fans, my friends, my family. I’m there to enjoy with everyone.’

Since that game between Chelsea and Watford, Dean has had some rest. While his colleagues like Michael Oliver, Andre Marriner and Anthony Taylor are weighed and put to the test in preparation for the new season, he is on vacation.

He went to his villa in southern Spain, where he was seen on an inflatable unicorn in the swimming pool à la Harry Maguire. He caddied for Ladies European Tour golfers Felicity Johnson and Lydia Hall. He went to The Proclaimers, Go West and Paul Young.

‘I enjoyed myself. I’ve been trying to keep myself in shape for the past 22 years and now that I’m done I’m a little relaxed. The guys texted me “enjoy the beer” while they had to do beep tests.

“People have asked me, ‘When are you going to continue, I’m a celebrity? Are you going to the next Strictly Come Dancing?’ Apparently a lot of people bet that I would show up on that. unbelievable. Sorry to disappoint, but I can’t say I was asked to appear on something like this!’

It’s worth noting that Dean did ballroom dancing until about 14 years old, so never say never, but he’s content with being a VAR for now.

Why did he stop refereeing when he had the opportunity to continue? “I’m 54 now. The older you get, your legs don’t work as well, your knees aren’t as flexible as they used to be…it felt good.”

The abuse may also have played a role. Dean is now on Instagram but when he was not on social media, family members were targeted after he red carded West Ham’s Tomas Soucek in a game against Fulham. That included death threats.

‘The people who did that were fortunately seen by the police. Unfortunately, now that I’m retired, someone else will have the grief. We are trained to deal with that. But not your family.’

Dean was never one to take criticism. ‘I listen to talkSPORT or BBC 5Live on my way home from games. Later that evening I watch Match of the Day. I checked the newspaper reviews, but they are not good, right? The Daily Mail never gave me a good grade.’

Sorry about that, Mike. Now that you’re our columnist, maybe we’re nicer.

MIKE DEAN ON HIS BEST GAME Easy, Man City v QPR in 2012. Trusting that game, with the title on the line, was class. the corner fell and Edin Dzeko scored to make it 2-2. QPR kicked off and gave the ball back to City, which I will never understand. The rest is history. Despite Taye Taiwo’s attempt at a tackle, Sergio Aguero stayed upright and scored. That would have saved me an easy decision because it would have been a penalty. SIR ALEX FERGUSON It’s a myth that he would come banging through my door. He got this reputation, but it wasn’t his style. I never had the blow dryer treatment. I don’t have any hair to dry anyway. PROUDEST RESULT To remain in the Premier League for 22 years. I’ve overseen 560 games – not all of them equally well, but I’ve managed to stay at the top long enough to be proud. MOST CHALLENGING PLAYER FOR REFEREE Craig Bellamy. Before the game, fine. Warm up, fine. He might jokingly say, “Oh, not you again!” After that, he was different for 90 minutes. But I get that. He was just so focused on winning.

