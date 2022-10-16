MIKE DEAN: Anthony Taylor and his team excelled in Liverpool-Man City clash

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

I didn’t want to disturb Anthony Taylor so soon after his Sunday night game, but once he’s had time to process everything I’ll send Tayls a message congratulating him on his great performance at Anfield. His approach to refereeing this tough Premier League game only added to the spectacle.

He let the game flow by brushing aside the soft fouls and penalizing the fouls. It was the same for both Liverpool and Manchester City and it provided the physical battle we like to see in the Premier League.

VAR Darren England also did his job, including asking Tayls to review a possible foul on the monitor on the pitch, leading to Phil Foden’s rejection of City’s potential opener. Tayls couldn’t see Haaland’s shirt pulling on Fabinho from his position, but the VAR could.

The way Anthony Taylor refereed the match between Liverpool and Manchester City was impressive

It was a clear foul for me that left the Liverpool man on the ground, and it’s important to remember that Fabinho would have been the one following the City striker as he made his way into the penalty area.

The offense by Haaland therefore had a direct influence on the course of this attack phase. He won the ball and then Phil Foden scored.

The VAR may have had to make a different decision as to whether Alisson had the ball under control when Haaland took it from him – I don’t think the Liverpool goalkeeper did – but it didn’t get to that stage because Haaland’s previous foul on Fabinho meant the goal had to be disallowed and the VAR intervened immediately.

VAR Darren England did his job, including requesting Taylor to review a possible foul on the monitor of the field

Taylor was right when he disallowed Phil Foden’s goal when Erling Haaland tugged on Fabinho’s shirt

In general, the refereeing team, including the two assistant referees – Adam Nunn and Gary Beswick – can keep their heads high after this display.

They became familiar with the most talked-about Premier League game this weekend and did not disappoint.

You can only do this service if you have worked hard for it. Tayls used all his experience at Anfield and showed why he and his team are going to the World Cup this winter.