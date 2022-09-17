Mike Brown is preparing for life after rugby by going back to school and wants to move into football

Mike Brown went through his checklist as he packs his bag for a trip. The boots and gums have been replaced by textbooks and university courses.

With a second child in January, the Browns have moved back to their family home near London to start a new chapter. The problem is, Brown, who commutes to Manchester for university classes, still doesn’t know what that chapter looks like.

For the first time since leaving school in 2005, he is out of a job. So far, Brown has chosen not to talk about the prospect of rugby retirement. But as the show goes on without him, it’s time to tackle the future.

“I’m in a weird gray area,” he says. “I can still play – and I’d love to have a chance to play if everything lines up – but there are no gigs. I’m continuing my transition to life after rugby and I think we’ll see which comes first.

“I’m not going to hang around here, waiting for one last paycheck. If anything else comes up, I’ll take it. Everyone in the sport has to go through it at some point and for me it could be now. It’s not how I imagined it would end, but I’ve enjoyed it and that’s life.’

During the summer months, Brown has only trained at Cobham Rugby Club. He was recently joined by ex-Harlequins teammate Niall Saunders. Brown sets his alarm for 6:30 a.m., which means he’s finished his main fitness hit for the school run.

“Training on your own can be a bit bleak when you’re used to the team environment for so long,” he says. ‘If there is no clear end goal, you have to find a way to motivate yourself. You have your ups and downs.

‘Of course I’m sad about that, but as time goes by, that feeling becomes less intense. I’ve had help from Craig White, learning coping mechanisms to deal with the bad moments, negative thoughts, and uncertainty. It is important to maintain a busy routine.

‘I was lucky. Jordan Turner-Hall invited me to Worthing and asked me to join to give me some experience. It’s an opportunity to see things from a different angle, dip my toe in coaching and share my experiences.

“I am very grateful to Jordy. Sometimes I jump into sessions when I want to get my hands on the ball and pick up the pace. They are skilled players. Guys like Nigel Redman and Russell Earnshaw went out of their way to introduce me to new people.”

One benefit was the extra family time, reclaiming weekend time with his son, Jax, and wife Eliza. He has tapped into the contacts, new and old, from his illustrious playing career. He has spent time with Premier League CEOs, attended FA courses and is pursuing a master’s degree in sporting directorship at Manchester Met University.

‘As a top athlete you have to be so isolated and narrow-minded’, he says. “When you play for England under Eddie Jones, all you think about is your performance. Now I want to focus on supporting and developing other people. I enjoy getting out of my comfort zone and entering a learning phase of my life.

People have an image of me in rugby – direct, challenging – so outside of rugby it was easier to show the side that is curious, interested and driven. I’m watching Ben Ryan’s role with Brentford. I’d like to do something like that. I would like to broaden my horizons in a sport like football and add value to my rugby career.

‘Where I want to go is a high-performance, leadership role in top sport; build, develop, maintain. I’ve worked with so many coaches, in many different environments, and you experience what works, what doesn’t, and now I’m learning even more by spending time in other sports.

It can sometimes be a scary process with no job security, no dates to work towards. I have my family to take care of and we have the new ones to pay for, but I also enjoy this phase of my life. I’d love the chance to sink my teeth into something meaningful, but I’m also aware that I might need someone to put a point on me.”

Brown admitted: “When I was dropped by England I stopped watching the games. I would just beat myself up. I didn’t even see the World Cup final. I don’t miss things like selection politics, but I miss the hustle and bustle of race day. Over the summer, I spoke to a friend who said it’s almost like grieving something or someone… you have to deal with it right away.

“You can watch games on TV and think ‘I used to do that’, but there’s no point in running away from it. It’s just something you have to bump into instead of hiding from it, then it gets easier. Now I can enjoy watching the English guys as a supporter and soon I will be the same with the Premiership matches.”

Brown shows the teams and players he would like to see this season: Harlequins, Northampton, London Irish. He singles out Henry Arundell, Tommy Freeman and Cadan Murley as his players to watch, and claims they should be part of Jones’ plans if England are going to challenge France and Ireland in the World Cup.

In many ways, Brown was part of rugby’s financial glory days. It was in stark contrast to the current difficult circumstances that threaten to put Worcester out of business.

“Everyone knew that clubs were struggling, so a situation like Worcester was inevitable,” he said. “Others have a hard time too. They have tried to hide behind Covid. Quins seems to be right. Others don’t.

It seems that rising costs are not in line with the revenues coming in – and haven’t for a while. Not sure if owners should occupy most positions on the Prem Rugby board. There must be a commotion in the structure of the Premiership.

It makes no sense to hold club matches during the Six Nations and autumn internationals. You have to get people in a space who want to be innovative. I feel like there’s too much: “Well, we’ve always done it that way”.’

Rugby is going through uncertain times. If things don’t improve soon, there could be more players waving an inglorious goodbye to the sport.