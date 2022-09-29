Mike Breen’s Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze

Click here for all your latest international sports news from DailyMail.com

“Mike is a beloved member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support in this excruciating circumstance. We know the damage is enormous and at the same time we are grateful that he and his family are safe,” an ESPN statement read.

No official cause has been released by officials, although ESPN has offered its support to Breen and his family

Mike Breen’s Long Island home has been completely destroyed in a landmark fire, and the NBA’s chief play-by-play announcer and New York Knicks have “lost all his belongings.”

The Manhasset-Lakesville Fire Department shared on Instagram that its staff “got a fully involved house fire” after arriving at the scene at approximately 4:03 a.m. in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Breen, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year, and his family were not supposed to be in the burning house, despite losing nearly all of their belongings.

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department responded to the blaze after being alerted by home alarms and nearby neighbors

Sunday’s fire engulfed most of the Breen home as firefighters tried to put out the blaze in the garage

As the fire spread through the Breen property, we saw smoke and flames rising in an orange/red sky on Sunday.

Firefighters were first alerted by Breen’s neighbors and house alarms in the house. No cause related to the incident has been released as an investigation launched by local officials continues.

Numerous handlines, as well as two ladder pipes and a deck gun, were used to fight the fire. The @nassaufiremarshal responded with their drone to help locate hotspots,” Manhasset-Lakeville FD shared on social media.

The fire caused the Breen family to lose almost all of their possessions before the start of the new NBA season

No members of the Breen family were injured in the massive fire, and it is believed no one was in the house during the blaze

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department used ladders and powerful water hoses to access various parts of the house

“We know the damage is enormous, and at the same time we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”