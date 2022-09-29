WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Mike Breen’s Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze

Sports
By Merry
Mike Breen's Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze 33
1664474096 386 Mike Breens Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge
Mike Breen's Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze 34
1664474098 683 Mike Breens Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge
Mike Breen's Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze 35
1664474099 883 Mike Breens Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge
Mike Breen's Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze 36
1664474100 872 Mike Breens Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge
Mike Breen's Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze 37
1664474102 53 Mike Breens Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge
Mike Breen's Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze 38
1664474103 889 Mike Breens Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge
Mike Breen's Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze 39
1664474105 774 Mike Breens Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge
Mike Breen's Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze 40
1664474106 833 Mike Breens Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge
Mike Breen's Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze 41
1664474107 98 Mike Breens Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge
Mike Breen's Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze 42
1664474108 996 Mike Breens Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge
Mike Breen's Long Island home is completely destroyed by huge blaze 43

Mike Breen’s Long Island home completely destroyed by HUGE fire: NBA leading announcer and voice of the New York Knicks ‘lost all his possessions’, but no one was injured

  • The Manhasset-Lakesville Fire Department extinguished the fire at 4:30 a.m. Sunday when no one was there House
  • Firefighters were first alerted to the fire by Breen’s neighbors and house alarms located in the house
  • No official cause has been released by officials, although ESPN has offered its support to Breen and his family
  • “Mike is a beloved member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support in this excruciating circumstance. We know the damage is enormous and at the same time we are grateful that he and his family are safe,” an ESPN statement read.
  • Breen, 61, has been ABC’s chief play-by-play announcer for the NBA Finals since 2006 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021
  • Click here for all your latest international sports news from DailyMail.com

By Alastair Talbot for Dailymail.Com

Published: | Updated:

Mike Breen’s Long Island home has been completely destroyed in a landmark fire, and the NBA’s chief play-by-play announcer and New York Knicks have “lost all his belongings.”

The Manhasset-Lakesville Fire Department shared on Instagram that its staff “got a fully involved house fire” after arriving at the scene at approximately 4:03 a.m. in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Breen, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last year, and his family were not supposed to be in the burning house, despite losing nearly all of their belongings.

Mike Breen's childhood home, which he shares with his three children and wife, in Long Island has been destroyed by a massive fire

Mike Breen’s childhood home, which he shares with his three children and wife, in Long Island has been destroyed by a massive fire

Firefighters were seen in action trying to put out the fire in the home's yard and garage, while drones were used to locate hot spots around the property
Firefighters were seen in action trying to put out the fire in the home's yard and garage, while drones were used to locate hot spots around the property

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department responded to the blaze after being alerted by home alarms and nearby neighbors

Mike Breen, 61, has been the leading NBA play-by-play broadcaster on ABC/ESPN since 2006 and has also been an official member of the Naismith Hall of Fame since last year.

Mike Breen, 61, has been the leading NBA play-by-play broadcaster on ABC/ESPN since 2006 and has also been an official member of the Naismith Hall of Fame since last year.

Two firefighters try to put out the fire at the garage of the house
The garage's side walls, gates and roof are burned to the ground as rescuers struggle to put out the fire

Sunday’s fire engulfed most of the Breen home as firefighters tried to put out the blaze in the garage

As the fire spread through the Breen property, we saw smoke and flames rising in an orange/red sky on Sunday.

As the fire spread through the Breen property, we saw smoke and flames rising in an orange/red sky on Sunday.

Firefighters were first alerted by Breen’s neighbors and house alarms in the house. No cause related to the incident has been released as an investigation launched by local officials continues.

Numerous handlines, as well as two ladder pipes and a deck gun, were used to fight the fire. The @nassaufiremarshal responded with their drone to help locate hotspots,” Manhasset-Lakeville FD shared on social media.

Breen, 61 has been ABC’s chief play-by-play announcer for the NBA Finals since 2006 and was previously a game commentator for the New York Giants’ preseason games.

The fire caused the Breen family to lose almost all of their possessions before the start of the new NBA season

The fire caused the Breen family to lose almost all of their possessions before the start of the new NBA season

The Breen family's garage was heavily damaged by the blazing fire
Firefighters managed to keep the fire at bay and successfully extinguish it near the garage

No members of the Breen family were injured in the massive fire, and it is believed no one was in the house during the blaze

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department used ladders and powerful water hoses to gain access to various parts of the house

The Manhasset-Lakeville Fire Department used ladders and powerful water hoses to access various parts of the house

“Mike is a beloved member of the ESPN family and he knows he has our full support in this excruciating circumstance,” ESPN, ABC’s parent company, said in a statement.

“We know the damage is enormous, and at the same time we are grateful that he and his family are safe.”

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Bath and Ulster look to sign Worcester…

Merry

Buccaneers-Chiefs game WILL be played in…

Merry

Farhad Moshiri ‘in talks to sell…

Merry
1 of 4,991

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More