Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin has a warrant issued for his arrest after failing to appear in court

An arrest warrant has been issued for former Big Brother winner Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin.

A California judge issued the injunction after the 52-year-old reality TV personality failed to appear on a scheduled court date, alleged TMZ.

The media outlet also reported that the bar owner’s probation had been revoked.

Several sources told TMZ that Malin was due to appear in court two weeks ago for what was described as a ‘evidence of live-in program’ hearing.”

They stated that he did not show up on the date, although his lawyer at the time took the blame for his client’s absence.

The reality TV figure’s court date was moved to Wednesday and he was subsequently appointed as a new public defender who notified him of the change.

When a judge ordered the defender to call her client, who appeared in seasons two, seven and fourteen of Big Brother, he did not answer his phone.

Malin’s probation officer also informed that his client had previously assured him that he would appear in court on Wednesday.

However, the judge presiding over the case called off the hearing after an hour of waiting and issued the injunction.

The media figure’s case was related to his conviction for stalking his former castmate, Will Kirby.

TMZ previously reported that the reality TV figure has been found guilty in a case decided last July.

The site pointed out that he had to pay his former castmate $23,219 plus 10 percent interest, and he was also ordered to pay $20,745 to Kirby’s attorney.

Malin was also sentenced to two years’ probation at the time.

The couple’s feud stemmed from when the former Big Brother contestants were asked to appear on a reality show together.

Kirby then turned down the offer, after which the media figure allegedly threatened both the dermatologist and his family.

The reality TV figure was given a restraining order against his former boyfriend in 2019.

Malin’s lawyer told the judge presiding over the case that her client did not have enough money to pay the refund.

TMZ contacted the media figure for comment and received no response.