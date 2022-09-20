Mike Ashley to leave retail empire he founded: Sports Direct tycoon will stand down from Frasers

<!–

Mike Ashley is stepping down as president of the group behind mega-retail brands Sports Direct and House of Fraser.

Frasers Group said Tuesday that Mike Ashley will not stand for re-election as a director at the annual general meeting (AGM) and therefore will step down from the board of directors after the October 19 AGM.

Other brands owned by Frasers Group include Game, Evans Cycles and Jack Wills.

Ashley, the former CEO, handed over the reins of his retail empire to son-in-law Michael Murray last year.

Murray has long been considered the heir apparent after becoming engaged to Ashley’s eldest daughter Anna.

The couple married in May this year at a lavish multimillion-pound wedding at Blenheim Palace.

Michael Murray (right), who is married to Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley's daughter Anna (left), took over the reins last year

Murray has conducted real estate transactions for the businessman in recent years and has overseen an ‘elevation’ strategy to modernize Frasers Group’s stores.

Frasers founder Mike Ashley said: “Since Michael Murray took over the leadership of Frasers Group earlier this year, the company has grown stronger and stronger.

“It is clear that the group has the right leadership and strategy and I am confident to pass the baton to Michael and his team.

“While I step down from the board, I remain 100% committed to supporting Frasers and Michael’s plans and aspirations, and I look forward to helping the team whenever and wherever they need me.

‘My commitment and support as a Frasers shareholder remains strong.’

Michael Murray has long been seen as the heir apparent after becoming engaged to Ashley's daughter

Michael, Chief Executive of Frasers, added: “Mike has built an incredible business over the past 40 years and on behalf of the board and the group I would like to thank him for everything he has done.

“With our new strategy and leadership team, we are driving this business forward at a rapid pace and we are all looking forward to the future.”

