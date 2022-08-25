Mike actors Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby look handsome while heading to GMA interview

Their Hulu miniseries began streaming Thursday as the infamous Mike Tyson ear-chewing incident showed up in slow motion.

And saw Trevante Rhodes and Russell Hornsby take a bite out of the promotional campaign later that day.

Trevante, 32, and Russell, 48, were seen heading to an interview on Good Morning America promoting Mike, a biographical miniseries about the life of boxing great Mike Tyson.

Hunks: Trevante Rhodes, 32, (left) and Russell Hornsby, 48, were on their way to an interview on Good Morning America to promote Mike, a biographical miniseries about the life of boxing great Mike Tyson

Ouch: It’s a look at six episodes of the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of the former heavyweight champion, who is considered one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture

It’s an inside look at six episodes of the wild, tragic and controversial life and career of the former heavyweight champion, considered one of the most polarizing figures in sports culture.

One of the most infamous incidents Mike was involved in was when he bought the ear off fellow champion boxer Evander Holyfield in a match that took place on June 28, 1997.

The Hulu image starts with a bang, as they showed the ugly event in slow motion at the beginning, which many viewers already found very horrifying.

Lifelike? One of the most infamous incidents Mike was involved in was when he bought the ear off fellow champion boxer Evander Holyfield in a match that took place on June 28, 1997 (pictured left)

Interesting: Evander (played by Johnny Alexander) looks up at Mike during the fight

Ouch: The Hulu image starts with a bang, because they showed the ugly event in slow motion at the beginning, which many viewers already found very horrifying

Trevante, who plays Mike in the project, looked handsome in a black and white long-sleeved top, black pants and black Nike LeBron James 15 sneakers.

He was wearing headphones, a gray baker’s cap and sunglasses.

Russell – who plays the infamous boxing promoter Don King on the series – showed off his muscular physique in a bright yellow polo shirt with black pants and white sneakers.

On the chat/news show, Trevante spoke about his training schedule to become ‘Iron Mike’ while praising his trainer and former champion boxer Ann Wolfe, who was recently inducted into the Boxing Hall Of Fame.

Leading man: Trevante, who plays Mike in the project, looked handsome in a black and white long-sleeved top, black pants and black Nike LeBron James 15 sneakers

Rhodes can be seen in the ring in a clip from the series; Tyson was seen prior to a fight in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 1986

He said, ‘Spending time with her, understanding how to move like Mike, understanding the mindset, understanding a fighter’s mind, just everything around it. Spending time really put me in a space.’

The talented actor went on to say that the good thing about playing a heavyweight fighter was that he could indulge in ice cream and various sweets while training every day.

The star-studded series also includes Harvey Keitel as Cus D’Amato and Laura Harrier as Robin Givens.

Showrunner Karin Gist told Weekly entertainment that the series “isn’t meant to glorify his life” but rather “digs deeper into the athlete’s life” that everyone thinks they know.

“We never tried to say that Mike Tyson is a hero or that Mike Tyson is a villain. Our aim was to take a very complicated and controversial figure and try to get under the hood of what he has been praised and vilified while staying true to our North Star of ‘no one is one thing’.

Only in America: Russell is shown as the infamous boxing promoter Don King in the series (left), as the real King is shown in September 1996

Fit: The actor showed off his muscular physique in a bright yellow polo shirt with black pants and white sneakers

Radiant: he was certainly all smiles

Gist told the outlet that “the show shouldn’t be a love letter or an indictment, so we had to include all the good, the bad, and the complexities of both,” and that today’s cultural atmosphere takes candid looks into all aspects of Tyson’s life.

“Fortunately, as a global society, we are increasingly talking about things that were once taboo or only whispered among friends — rape, sexual assault, consent to name a few,” Gist said. “Putting these kinds of stories in the spotlight and out of the shadows is crucial to moving forward and taking the conversation to the next level.

“The goal was not to shy away from the scary or awkward parts of the story just because they’re scary and uncomfortable.”

Creator Steven Rogers described Tyson’s life story to the outlet as “so compelling, contradictory and complex” and “a cautionary tale about the American dream.”

Bonded: Russell and Trevante can be seen at a screening in New York on Wednesday

Rogers said in Tyson’s life, “You can find the roots of many of the issues we struggle with today, such as #MeToo, Black Lives Matter, prison reform, mental health issues.”

Gist said that the series is ‘all sides of’ [Tyson’s] life and the lives of the people around him’, and ‘no one is just one thing’, and ‘there’s more to a sound bite or a headline or gossip.’

Gist said that when making the series, “We wanted people to see Mike’s own guilt in his life and the guilt of society” and “let our audience decide what they think and feel.”

Tyson condemned the upcoming series in February after it was announced in a statement on Instagram.

“Hulu’s announcement to make an unauthorized miniseries of the Tyson story without compensation, while unfortunate, is not surprising,” he said. “This announcement on the heels of social inequalities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed has led to this tone-deaf cultural obscuration of Tyson’s life story.”

Hulu said in a statement that the series “explores the tumultuous ups and downs of Tyson’s boxing career and personal life – from a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again.”

By focusing its lens on Mike Tyson, the series explores class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth gap, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike’s story. .’

Mike is now streaming on Hulu.