Mikaela Testa struggles to fit her backside into tiny denim shorts

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mikaela Testa knows all about buyer’s remorse.

The Aussie model bought herself a pair of skimpy jeans at a vintage clothing store on Monday, but struggled to fit into them when she got home.

The 22-year-old, who is one of the biggest earners on OnlyFans, shared a video on Instagram in which she tried to squeeze her famously fat ass into the cut-offs.

Aussie OnlyFans star Mikaela Testa bought herself skimpy jeans at a vintage clothing store on Monday, but struggled to fit into them when she got home

Wearing a deep black swimsuit with G-string panties, Mikaela wobbled in front of her mirror as she tried to pull the shorts over her peach-colored derrière.

“I’m physically hurting myself right now,” she screamed.

“These are so cute. I’m so pissed they don’t fit,” she added

Mikaela, 22, who wore a deep black swimsuit with G-string bottoms, wobbled in front of her mirror as she tried to pull the shorts over her peach-colored derrière

The adult performer joked that she had to cut the shorts off because they were too tight, before finally succeeding in pulling them down.

Mikaela is living her best life after her recent divorce from fellow influencer and cryptocurrency investor Atis Paul.

After spending several months on vacation in Europe, she now lives in Los Angeles with a group of friends.

The adult performer joked that she had to cut off the shorts because they were too tight before finally managing to pull them down

“I’m physically hurting myself right now,” she screamed. “These are so cute. I’m so p***ed that they don’t fit’

After a few months of vacation in Europe, Mikaela now lives in Los Angeles with a group of friends

In May, Mikaela came clean about her various cosmetic surgeries.

She posted a link to a video of Gold Coast surgeon Dr. Mitchell Kim, explaining the procedures he had performed on her.

“Mikaela shows off her perfect body contours,” Dr. Kim explained.

Mikaela is living her best life after her recent divorce from fellow influencer Atis Paul (left)

“Vaser lipo to her stomach and arms, and a fat transfer to her hip dips to create this breathtaking silhouette,” he said.

Vaser liposuction uses ultrasound technology to break apart and dislodge fat cells from deeper tissues.

It is considered more targeted than traditional forms of liposuction.

Mikaela reportedly earns over $162,000 a month selling X-rated images and videos on OnlyFans.