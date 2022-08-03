Mikaela Testa sparks rumours she has a new boyfriend after her bitter break-up with Atis Paul

OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa may have a new man in her life.

The 22-year-old Aussie influencer sparked rumors that she’s dating her “boyfriend” Jack after he appeared in her latest TikTok video.

In the clip, we see Mikaela making fairy bread for Jack, who is from Singapore, as he has never tried the iconic Australian treat.

The couple laugh and joke as he struggles to eat the slice of bread with sprinkles.

“I’m so sorry,” he says, before Mikaela smiles and replies, “No, it’s okay.”

While the video seems sane, it aroused dozens of fans to Jack’s similarities to Mikaela’s ex Atis Paul before concluding that she had officially switched from the “crypto bro.”

“You definitely have a type,” commented one fan.

“Wait is that the replacement for that atis?” another wrote.

“Atis 2.0,” said one follower, while a fan joked that Atis “respawned.”

Meanwhile, some fans said her boyfriend looked “so beautiful compared to Atis.”

Last month, Mikaela revealed the truth about her recent divorce from Atis, 21, in a scathing TikTok tirade.

The former couple dated for three years before announcing their breakup in June, telling fans the decision was “mutual” and that they intended to remain friends.

However, it seems their friendship has soured since then. Mikaela posted a TikTok video claiming that Atis actually dumped her after trying to leave him multiple times.

Last month, Mikaela revealed the truth about her recent split from Atis, 21, in a scathing TikTok tirade

“You probably already know, but my boyfriend has left me. And I tried to leave him every month for the past two years. And one day I thought, “This is it,” and he never let me back, guys,” she claimed.

‘I was completely devastated. I thought my life was over.’

She went on to say that she couldn’t imagine life without Atis because she had been with him for so long and they “became one person.”

The Australian influencer couple (pictured here together) were together for three years before announcing their breakup in June, telling fans the decision was “mutual” and that they intended to remain friends.

She explained that she had been in this situation with a former partner and had to rely on her friends to get her through the terrible feelings of abandonment.

She then used the TikTok platform to advise other women who are in a similar situation and help them with their difficult breakups.

She told her followers, “Listen to me now. You made a fake reality and a fake version of [your ex-partner] in your head because they aren’t there right now.

However, it seems their friendship has soured since then, as Mikaela, 22, posted a TikTok video this week claiming that Atis, 21, actually dumped her after trying to leave him multiple times.

“And they’re not here for nothing. I know a lot of people have a different story than mine, but of course I didn’t want this person for a long time.

‘Why am I pretending that I need them so badly? It’s all psychology.’

She urged her followers to choose for themselves and never speak to the people who hurt them again.

The influencer then completed the video by telling her followers that they were beautiful and worth a lot more than they realized.

“You’re just wasting it on someone who doesn’t even see your worth,” she said.

‘Like, look at me! I’m like the hottest girl ever and here I thought, “Nobody will ever want me.”‘