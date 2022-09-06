Mikaela Testa shows off incredible beach body in VERY revealing black bikini

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Mikaela Testa looked piping hot on Tuesday as she posed in a tiny black bikini while overlooking a beautiful beach in Puerto Rico.

The OnlyFans star, 22, was lit by the stormy sky behind her, revealing only her hourglass silhouette before laying down on a patio sofa to show off her bum.

She uploaded the photos to Instagram with the caption, “Kisses from Puerto Rico.”

Mikaela Testa, 22, (pictured) looked piping hot on Tuesday as she posed in a tiny black bikini while overlooking a beautiful beach in Puerto Rico

It comes after the model recently suffered a wardrobe dilemma while on vacation in Los Angeles.

The Gold Coast stunner documented her ordeal on TikTok after learning that her underwear stash had run out, forcing her to visit a laundromat.

She told her 2.2 million followers, “I’ve never washed clothes in all my life.”

The OnlyFans star was lit by the stormy sky behind her, revealing only her hourglass silhouette before laying down on a patio sofa to show off her bum.

Mikaela was hesitant to visit a laundromat because she wasn’t sure it was ‘safe’.

However, she found the courage to do so and got help from a fellow customer who helped her use a washing machine.

Mikaela then posted a few sassy snaps of herself in a freshly cleaned skimpy bikini.

She uploaded the photos to Instagram with the caption: ‘Kisses from Puerto Rico

She explained that her clothes had “shrunk three sizes” after being washed.

Many of her followers went wild with her cheeky video, commenting, “Mik is living her best life,” while another said she was “the sweetest.”

Mikaela is living to the fullest after her split in June from fellow influencer Atis Paul.

It comes after the model recently suffered a wardrobe dilemma while on vacation in Los Angeles

She told her 455,000 Instagram follower that she and Atis will never be a couple again, but will always take care of each other.

After spending several months on vacation in Europe, she now lives in Los Angeles with a group of friends.

Mikaela reportedly earns over $162,000 a month selling X-rated images and videos on OnlyFans.