Mikaela Testa shocked after a fan sent her lifelike mould of his private parts

An Australian OnlyFans star has revealed that one of her male subscribers sent her an unsolicited mold of his genitals.

Mikaela Testa asked her sister to pick up her mail from her mailbox, and was stunned to learn that a lifelike model of a fan’s penis was among her packages.

The 22-year-old, who usually sends freebies from beauty and fashion brands to her mailbox, was understandably shocked by the X-rated delivery.

“Tell me why someone literally sent me a cast version of their lower body. That’s so personal!’ she said in a TikTok video on Thursday.

Mikaela, who travels in the US, was “shocked” that it was her younger sister who opened the unsolicited gift on her behalf.

‘The man was quietly packing. You make me blush,” she added.

The adult entertainer told her fans “don’t do that,” but admitted that she would “probably” use the toy someday.

It comes days after Mikaela hits back at claims she’s Photoshopping her body.

She was accused by a troll of retouching her photos to get the perfect hourglass figure, but she insisted she’d never done anything like this before.

Meanwhile, Mikaela is living her best life following her recent split from fellow influencer and cryptocurrency investor Atis Paul.

After spending several months on vacation in Europe, she now lives in Los Angeles with a group of friends.

In May, Mikaela came clean about her various cosmetic surgeries.

She posted a link to a video of Gold Coast surgeon Dr. Mitchell Kim explaining the procedures he had performed on her.

“Mikaela shows off her perfect body contours,” Dr. Kim explained.

“Vaser lipo to her stomach and arms, and a fat transfer to her hip dips to create this breathtaking silhouette,” he said.

Mikaela reportedly earns $162,000 a month selling X-rated images and videos on OnlyFans

Vaser liposuction uses ultrasound technology to break apart and dislodge fat cells from deeper tissues.

It is considered more targeted than traditional forms of liposuction.

Mikaela reportedly earns over $162,000 a month selling X-rated images and videos on OnlyFans.