Mikaela Testa says allergic reaction to cinnamon made her bottom grow in size

An Australian model has revealed how an allergic reaction to cinnamon caused her bum to expand while vacationing in the Caribbean.

Mikaela Testa, 22, noticed her behind swelled up after eating corn flavored with the sweet aromatic herb at a restaurant.

The Gold Coast resident didn’t realize the growth at first because she was more concerned with the swelling on her face and stomach.

But seeing that her bum had grown a bit, she really liked the results and is now considering a microdose of cinnamon to keep herself looking perky.

She talked about her allergic reaction and showed off her shapely bum in a series of Instagram stories on Wednesday, which she later deleted.

It is not clear why she deleted the messages.

“Actually, I was eating corn the other day in the Bahamas and I started to feel really weird. I was like, suddenly I can’t breathe,” she said.

Mikaela explained that her nose, face and stomach started to swell and that she looked pregnant, adding that her jaw was still inflamed.

The influencer then turned to show off her curvaceous derrière while joking that she had to keep microdosing to maintain it.

The star was dressed in a skimpy black top and thong and thong as she made the comments about the racy video.

Mikaela is one of Australia’s biggest stars when it comes to social media.

The star recently shared how she ran out of clean underwear and had “never washed before in her life” while in the US.

She told her 2.2 million followers on Tik-Tok, “I’ve never washed clothes in all my life.”

She was hesitant to visit a laundromat because she wasn’t sure it was “safe.”

However, she found the courage to do so and got help from a fellow customer who helped her use a washing machine.

Mikaela then posted a few sassy snaps of herself in a freshly cleaned skimpy bikini.

Mikaela is living to the fullest after her split in June from fellow influencer Atis Paul.

She told her 455,000 Instagram follower that she and Atis will never be a couple again, but will always take care of each other.

After spending several months on vacation in Europe, she now lives in Los Angeles with a group of friends.

Mikaela reportedly earns over $162,000 a month selling X-rated images and videos on OnlyFans.