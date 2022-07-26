Mikaela Testa, 22, looks unrecognisable in throwback photos

Mikaela Testa is one of Australia’s top earners on OnlyFans.

But her loyal subscribers would struggle to recognize the 22-year-old if they took a deep dive into her Instagram archive.

The mature model looks like a completely different person in photos uploaded a few years ago when she was a rising star on social media.

Mikaela Testa, 22, looks unrecognizable in throwback photos. (Left in 2019, right in 2022)

Her changing appearance is probably due to cosmetic injectables. She has admitted to having lip filler and a Botox eyebrow lift.

But her dramatically different appearance these days suggests she probably went under the knife for surgical procedures as well.

Her changing face shape can also be the result of weight loss.

The influencer, who is known for posting raunchy selfies on TikTok and Instagram, was candid about her various cosmetic procedures earlier this year.

She posted a link to a video of Gold Coast surgeon Dr. Mitchell Kim, explaining the various procedures he had performed on her.

‘Mikaela shows off her perfect body contours,’ explains Dr Kim in the clip.

“Vaser lipo to her stomach and arms, and a fat transfer to her hip dips to create this breathtaking silhouette,” he said.

Vaser liposuction uses ultrasound technology to break apart and dislodge fat cells from deeper tissues.

It is considered more targeted than traditional forms of liposuction.

Mikaela makes over $162,000 a month selling X-rated content on OnlyFans

In 2020, she was banned from TikTok for violating “multiple community guidelines.”

She made international headlines a year earlier when she burst into tears in a viral video after Instagram removed the ‘like’ counter.

She had less than 50,000 followers then, but now has 400,000 followers.